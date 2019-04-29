The world-famous chain opens May 10

MANILA, Philippines – Finally! Shakin' things up for the Philippines in just a few days is the world-famous fastfood chain, Shake Shack, ready to make its delicious presence known in Central Square Mall, Bonifacio Global City, Manila.

On May 10 at 11 am, New York's pride and joy will be officially serving their globally-renowned burgers, fries, and frozen custards to a wildly-excited, hungry Manila crowd for the very first time.

Shake Shack's culinary director, Mark Rosati, worked together with the Philippine-based SSI Group to bring Shake Shack's distinct taste, flavor, and premium quality right to our very shores – with a few special Filipino twists that'll gladly surprise.

Among Shake Shake Philippines' menu offerings are of course, the signature favorites, such as the Shack Burger, 'Shroom Burger, Shack-cago Dog, the classic crinkle-cut fries, wines, and frozen custard ice cream.

Shack-cago Dog, P250

The classic hotdog gets the flavorful Shake Shack treatment, loaded with the works – Rick's Picks Shacks relish, onions, cucumer, pickles, fresh tomatoes, pepper, celery salt, and mustard.

'Shroom Burger, P445

A worldwide bestseller worthy of its title is the 'Shroom Burger, a vegetarian option that won't leave you missing meat at all. The crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheese shines, complemented by lettuce, tomatoes, and Shack Sauce.

Shack Burger, Single - P250, Double - P410

A juicy beef patty, topped with their signature sauce, veggies, melted cheese, and sandwiched between their famously soft potato buns – what’s not to love?

Manila-exclusive menu

Aside from the staples, Rosati also prioritized incorporating our country's "unique, eclectic Filipino cuisine" into a new Manila-exclusive menu, created specially for this branch.

"From halo-halo, lechon, adobo, and garlic rice to calamansi in every imaginable form, Manila is serious aobout its love for great food and ingredients," Rosati raved.

"We're thrilled to introduce our Manila-exclusive menu that features just a few of the flavors and ingredients we fell in love with, and are humbled to become part of this vibrant community."

Anton Huang, SSI Group president, also ensured that their vision also brought to life Shake Shack's mission to "stand for something good," making sure all ingredients are 100% all-natural beef and free of hormones and antibiotics.

"We use non-GMO potato buns, real sugar for the custard, no corn syrup, and only milk from dairy farmers who don't use artificial growth hormones. This Manila menu was created with high standards of excellence, thoughtful ingredient sourcing and preparation, and value accessible to our Filipino customers."

And I must say – these new creations are one-of-a-kind, showing off Shake Shack's expertise in comfort food while also highlighting the local star ingredient of each Filipino-inspired treat.

Ube Shake, P190

The pretty-in-purple drink features vanilla frozen custard ice cream blended with ube and hand-spun to order, making this a thick, creamy, and sweet accompaniment to a classic burger, Filipino-style.

Calamansi Limeade, Small - P130, Large - P160

An ode to the beloved calamansi, this local take on the refreshing lemonade cooler is a tartly sweet treat perfect for a hot summer's day.

Concretes, Single - P250, Double - P350

Their famous Concrete dessert – frozen custard with mix-ins – gets the ultimate Filipino foodie treatment with their 3 new flavors: Uuuube-by Baby, Shack Attack, and Calamansi Pie Oh My, which proudly features local ingredients.

The Uuube-by Baby is reminiscient of an ube halo-halo, featuring coconut marshmallow, ube cookies, toasted coconut, crispy pinipig, and of course, a chunk of leche flan.

The Calamansi Pie Oh My introduces a local bakery fave's classic dessert, Wildflour's yummy Calamansi Pie, which is mixed in with the vanilla frozen custard.

The Shack Attack is as deadly as it looks, combining chocolate custard with Bucky's original brownies, Auro chocolate chunks, Shack fudge sauce, and chocolate sprinkles.

Now who's ready to get shookt shack on May 10?