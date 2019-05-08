No shell, all chicken! Will you be trying the KFC Chaco on May 9?

Published 5:25 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Literally never too chicken to try out anything crazy and new is KFC, the fast-food chain known for having out-of-this-world menu offerings.

After the recent comeback of the famous Double Down and its spicy Zinger version, KFC surprises yet again with a "no-shell-all-chicken" menu item that may just leave you shell-shocked.

On Thursday, May 9, KFC will introduce the KFC Chaco, a strangely enticing mash-up of a Mexican taco combined with KFC's signature finger-lickin' chicken.

KFC's Original Recipe crispy chicken fillet is folded just like a taco, packing shredded lettuce, salsa, taco mayo, corn, and grated cheese inside.

You can get the KFC Chaco either as an ala carte order (P99), with fries and a drink (P145), or via a Fully Loaded meal, which includes chicken and spaghetti (P219). – Rappler.com