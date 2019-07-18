Can't stop snacking? Trade your fries for something with a bit more nutrition.

Published 5:47 PM, July 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines –We’re not quite sure what it is about sitting at a desk in an office that turns people into snack monsters, but it does happen. At our office, for instance, if you set out a box of donuts in the pantry, you can bet it’ll be inhaled within the next 5 seconds.

As ingrained as it is in any 9-to-5-er’s life, snacking is a habit that can easily cause us to pack on more pounds than we care to carry, especially since it’s something we don’t really give much thought to. What many of us may not realize is that many of our favorite between-meals treats are high in calories and low in nutrition – not exactly the healthiest choice for something we tend to consume every day, even multiple times a day.

If you want to make your snacking habit a little less bad for your health, you may want to forego that bag of potato chips, the glorious tub of flavored fries, or that goeey candy bar, and go for healthier options instead. We know, it’s not easy to say no to say, a perfectly-glazed donut, but there are snacks that do taste good and offer you more in the way of nutrition. Check out our picks below:



Kale Chips by Take Root

If potato chips are your jam, this might be the healthier alternative. Instead of using potato, it uses a leafy green superfood: the mighty kale. The brand claims that their kale chips are neither baked nor fried, and are instead dried at a low temperature so most of the nutrients in the vegetable – and there are loads – are preserved. Among the good things that can be found in kale are important vitamins such as Vitamins K, C, B6, and Folate, as well as other essentials like fiber – imagine that in a snack?

Coco Chia Cookies by Honest Junk

These cookies are perhaps as healthy a cookie can get. Yes, they’re still sweet (to be fair, they use coconut sugar, and not refined sugar), but they’re also made with natural cocoa powder and packed with chia seeds – which is another superfood you should keep in your pantry. These cookies taste really good, but they’re also quite filling, so you might find that a pack actually lasts you longer than you expected. Plus points for the animal shapes making them even more fun to munch on!

Roasted Cacao Nibs with Chia and Flaxseeds Brownie Crunch by Snack Box

Snack Box’s Brownie Crunch is a slightly healthier alternative for those who love their chocolate. Made from natural ingredients, containing zero trans fats, and packed with good stuff like chia and flax seeds, it’s almost easy to overlook its sugar content in them – and they taste really yummy too.

Toasted Coconut Chips by Radical Organics

Another supposedly healthy alternative to potato chips, this snack is high in fiber and gluten free – though it still contains added sugars. The brand also promises a flavor party, with the slighty sweet coconut chip seasoned with savory flavors, such as chili and lime, or sea salt.

Greek Yogurt by Madzoon

Packed with probiotics, protein, and calcium, a serving of creamy Greek-style yogurt is a good alternative if you’re craving for something rich like ice cream. This homemade brand in particular promises yogurt that is made with no additives, preservatives, gelatins, or thickeners, which may be present in some store-bought brands. Top it off with fresh fruit (like bananas, apple slices, or berries), and you have a filling snack that will last you from one meal to the next.

Aside from these snack suggestions, veggie sticks (like carrots and singkamas), fresh fruit, or a handful of almonds may still be your best bet for nutritious snacks. And as with everything in life, have these in moderation – too much of something is hardly ever good!

Keep these tips in mind and these snacks at your desk, and you may just turn your little office habit into something that could actually be good for you. – Rappler.com