Cookie monsters, check out what’s in store at Famous Amos before it opens on July 29 at S Maison!

Published 2:01 PM, July 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Remember Famous Amos? Nostalgia aside, there’s just something about the well-loved brand that resonates with many cookie-crazed sweet tooths.

Iou're in luck – now you can easily enjoy freshly-baked batches of Famous Amos' addictive cookies in-store and in 8 flavors!

Brought in by the SJ Shaw Food Corporation, Famous Amos makes its Manila comeback with the opening of a new branch on July 29, 2019 at the 2nd floor of S Maison at The Conrad, SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.

What's in store, in-store?

Founded in Los Angeles by Wally Amos in 1975, Famous Amos' bite-sized delights have withstood the test of time, not just via supermarket domination, but also through its branch growth across Asia – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Macau, and now (back) in the Philippines.

At the S Maison branch, customers can purchase 100 grams of crunchy cookies to-go. Half-kilogram bags of cookies will also be available (that's 500 grams!) for the hungry.

Softer, larger Famous Amos cookies will also be served, as well as freshly-brewed coffee and milk.

Famous Amos' store can also personalize cookie cakes for you (large cookies), available upon advanced order for special events.

Flavors for days

Here are the 8 cookie flavors customers can choose from on their visit:



Chocolate Chip Pecan

Chocolate Chip Macadamia

Butterscotch

No Nut Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal and Raisin

Double Chocolate Chip

White Chocolate Macadamia

Chocolate White Chocolate Chip

Don't forget to save the date, cookieholics! – Rappler.com