Cookies, please! Famous Amos to open Metro Manila branch
MANILA, Philippines – Remember Famous Amos? Nostalgia aside, there’s just something about the well-loved brand that resonates with many cookie-crazed sweet tooths.
Iou're in luck – now you can easily enjoy freshly-baked batches of Famous Amos' addictive cookies in-store and in 8 flavors!
Brought in by the SJ Shaw Food Corporation, Famous Amos makes its Manila comeback with the opening of a new branch on July 29, 2019 at the 2nd floor of S Maison at The Conrad, SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.
What's in store, in-store?
Founded in Los Angeles by Wally Amos in 1975, Famous Amos' bite-sized delights have withstood the test of time, not just via supermarket domination, but also through its branch growth across Asia – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Macau, and now (back) in the Philippines.
At the S Maison branch, customers can purchase 100 grams of crunchy cookies to-go. Half-kilogram bags of cookies will also be available (that's 500 grams!) for the hungry.
Softer, larger Famous Amos cookies will also be served, as well as freshly-brewed coffee and milk.
Famous Amos' store can also personalize cookie cakes for you (large cookies), available upon advanced order for special events.
Flavors for days
Here are the 8 cookie flavors customers can choose from on their visit:
- Chocolate Chip Pecan
- Chocolate Chip Macadamia
- Butterscotch
- No Nut Chocolate Chip
- Oatmeal and Raisin
- Double Chocolate Chip
- White Chocolate Macadamia
- Chocolate White Chocolate Chip
Don't forget to save the date, cookieholics! – Rappler.com
