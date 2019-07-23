LOOK: Starbucks Philippines' newest drinks include a mango slushy, matcha and cream
MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines has released yet another limited edition trio of beverages for customers to sip on.
Starting July 23, Starbucks branches nationwide will be offering 3 new drinks:
Double Ristretto Blended Cream (Tall: P170)
The caffeine-laden Double Ristretto Blended Cream is best for heavy coffee drinkers, made with two ristretto shots, which produce a more concentrated, richer flavor. The shots are then mixed with Starbucks' signature creamy frappuccino ice blend.
White Chocolate Matcha Cream (Tall: P170)
Whipped cream, ice, white chocolate, and green tea all co-exist in Starbucks' new White Chocolate Match Cream frappe, finished off with a dusting of pure Matcha powder.
Frozen Mango Hibiscus Tea with Pomegranate Pearls (Tall: P160, Grande: P175, Venti: P190)
The fruity Frozen Mango Hibiscus Tea with Pomegranate Pearls mixes mango puree with citrus mint green tea and hibiscus tea, served atop boba-like pearls that burst with pomegranate juice.
Which drink is first on your must-try list? – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.