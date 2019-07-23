The 3 beverages are available starting July 23

Published 3:14 PM, July 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines has released yet another limited edition trio of beverages for customers to sip on.

Starting July 23, Starbucks branches nationwide will be offering 3 new drinks:

Double Ristretto Blended Cream (Tall: P170)

The caffeine-laden Double Ristretto Blended Cream is best for heavy coffee drinkers, made with two ristretto shots, which produce a more concentrated, richer flavor. The shots are then mixed with Starbucks' signature creamy frappuccino ice blend.

White Chocolate Matcha Cream (Tall: P170)

Whipped cream, ice, white chocolate, and green tea all co-exist in Starbucks' new White Chocolate Match Cream frappe, finished off with a dusting of pure Matcha powder.

Frozen Mango Hibiscus Tea with Pomegranate Pearls (Tall: P160, Grande: P175, Venti: P190)

The fruity Frozen Mango Hibiscus Tea with Pomegranate Pearls mixes mango puree with citrus mint green tea and hibiscus tea, served atop boba-like pearls that burst with pomegranate juice.

Which drink is first on your must-try list? – Rappler.com