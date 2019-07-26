What's a rainy day without a cup of (instant) noodles by your side?

Published 9:30 AM, July 26, 2019

With great rain comes a great craving for cup noodles.

I'm sure most of us recall the cozy scenario of cancelled classes (or suspended work, in an ideal world), cooped up indoors while the rain pitter-pattered outdoors – all while wrapped in a hoodie, pairing the chilly wind with a cup of tea in one hand and a cup of hot noodles in the other.

There's just something comforting about the warmth of cup noodles in between your hands, coupled with the umami goodness of tasty broth and noodles. You've already forgiven yourself for the MSG you'd be intaking today – it's a special "rainy day" occasion after all.

In the mood for some noods? For an instant fix, Metro Manila's main convenience stores are well, convenient enough to carry both local and foreign cup noodle brands at affordable prices. Here we've rounded up 10 just for you – a mix of spicy, mild, Japanese, and Pinoy flavors.

Cup and get it!

Nongshim Tempura Udon (P69)

If udon know what this tastes like yet, udon know what you're missing! Nongshim's Tempura Udon is the instant version of the popular hot noodle soup from Japan, inspired by its mild "kakejiru" broth, made of dashi, soy sauce, and mirin.

Unfortunately, udon's thick, chunky noodles are absent here, but its light, shrimpy, simple broth is present, with a slightly spicy kick and floating veggie bits – best for those not too keen on heavy, spicy flavors.

Mamee Chef Creamy Tom Yam Thai (P47)

For fans of spicy and sour, what could be more appethai-zing than Thailand's signature Tom Yum soup?

The shrimp-based broth is both perfectly tart and spicy, made with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and crushed chili peppers. Sometimes, it's also done with a dash of creamy coconut milk, just like this brand.

A party in your mouth with every slurp, Mamee Chef's Tom Yam Thai definitely puts the YUM! in Tom Yum.

Nissin Cup Noodles Batchoy (P34)

Many Filipinos spell comfort food as "batchoy," and who are we to disagree? Pigging out on a satisfying bowl of steaming La Paz Batchoy is a walk in the pork for some, and for good reason – the meaty noodle soup is a pork-lover's dream come true.

Sans the crunchy chicharon bits, Nissin's Batchoy recreates the homey, savory broth well enough. A bit too salty for you? Tip: A squeeze of fresh calamansi can do wonders.

Lucky Me! Jjampong (P47)

Lucky me that Lucky Me! hasn't phased this out from grocery shelves just yet, because it's almost a truly authentic take on the spicy Korean classic. Lucky Me! Jjampong is an ode to Korea's spicy seafood noodle soup, equally loaded with bold flavors and a whole lotta spice.

As if its bright-orange broth isn't an indicator enough, FYI – Jjampong's spiciness level isn't for the faint of heart! Spice girls only.

Yakisoba Savory Beef (P33)

No broth? No bias. #NeverForget the soup-less Yakisoba, the MSG-laden but super tasty instant pancit canton in a cup.

A flavorite is the Yakisoba Savory Beef, pancit canton coated in super savory, beefy seasoning. No intense spice here – just a whole lot of salty, meaty flavor.

Lucky Me! Chicken Sotanghon (P31)

Feeling under the weather? Like the books say, chicken noodle soup is good for the soul. No time and energy to make a bowl from scratch? Lucky Me!'s Chicken Sotanghon's gotchu.

A nice noodle change from the rest, the delicately-thin sotanghon noodles swim in a comforting, light chicken broth amidst real chicken flakes and veggie bits.

Mamee Chef Curry Laksa (P47)

Let the strong, spicy flavor of Mamee Chef's Curry Laksa curry you away to Southeast Asian foodie heaven!

Bold and strong, this cup of spicy broth is reminiscient of a good curry, soup-ified into a slightly creamy laksa. For an instant taste of Malaysian's street food scene, sit back and re-laksa with this Asian favorite.

Nongshim Soon Veggie Noodle Soup (P68)

A good option for the anti-spicy is Nongshim's Soon Veggie Noddle soup, a so-called "gourmet soup" perfect for those looking for a simple, clean broth.

It's light in flavor but still savory, with its spiciness level safely at 0.

Nongshim Kimchi (P58)

Craving for kimchi's distinct tart and spice? Nongshim's Kimchi noodle soup will having you saying "kimcheese!" after every soupy slurp.

Hopeless ramenatics will get a kick from its fiery body and its similar taste to Korea's famous staple side dish.

Nongshim Shin Cup Shrimp Flavor (P63)

A familiar sight among grocery shelves is Nongshim's black and red Shin Cup, its bold packaging reflective of this soup's peppery, strong flavor.

Shrimpy taste and strong Asian spices and flavors greet your burning tongue upon every spoonful – a foodie sensation sadistic spice lovers regularly crave for.

Are any of your cup noodle favorites on this list? If you've got more, share away! – Rappler.com