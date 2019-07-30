We've got the Famous Amos menu, prices, and upcoming branch list here!

Published 8:30 AM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Get those sugar levels ready, because Famous Amos is back in town, and loyal fans of their crunchy, bite-sized cookies are rejoicing (ourselves included)!

These aren't just their packed grocery cookie bags, though – this is Famous Amos' comeback Metro Manila branch, and they've just opened at the second floor of S Maison, Conrad Manila, Pasay City.

Starting Monday, July 29, customers can enjoy Famous Amos' freshly-baked goodies in-store or for takeout in any of their 8 flavors at these prices:



Chocolate Chip Pecan (100g - P190, 200g - P370, 300g - P540, 400g - P720, 500g - P850)

(100g - P190, 200g - P370, 300g - P540, 400g - P720, 500g - P850) Chocolate Chip Macadamia (100g - P190, 200g - P370, 300g - P540, 400g - P720, 500g - P850)

(100g - P190, 200g - P370, 300g - P540, 400g - P720, 500g - P850) Butterscotch (100g - P190, 200g - P370, 300g - P540, 400g - P720, 500g - P850)

(100g - P190, 200g - P370, 300g - P540, 400g - P720, 500g - P850) No Nut Chocolate Chip (100g - P180, 200g - P350, 300g - P510, 400g - P660, 500g - P800)

(100g - P180, 200g - P350, 300g - P510, 400g - P660, 500g - P800) Oatmeal (100g - P180, 200g - P350, 300g - P510, 400g - P660, 500g - P800)

(100g - P180, 200g - P350, 300g - P510, 400g - P660, 500g - P800) Double Chocolate Chip Pecan (100g - P180, 200g - P350, 300g - P510, 400g - P660, 500g - P800)

(100g - P180, 200g - P350, 300g - P510, 400g - P660, 500g - P800) White Chocolate Macadamia (100g - P190, 200g - P370, 300g - P540, 400g - P720, 500g - P850)

(100g - P190, 200g - P370, 300g - P540, 400g - P720, 500g - P850) Chocolate White Chocolate Chip (100g - P180, 200g - P350, 300g - P510, 400g - P660, 500g - P800)

Got milk? They do. And don't worry, there's coffee too!

Fresh milk (P85)

Chocolate milk (P95)

Cereal milk (110)

Americano (P95)

Cappuccino (P130)

Latte (P140)

Espresso (P95)

S Maison too far a destination for you? Hang in there – we've got word that Famous Amos is set to open more Metro Manila branches in the near future, specifically at SM North Edsa, The Podium, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, and Trinoma Mall. – Rappler.com