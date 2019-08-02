Wondering haw this tastes? Head over to The Lost Bread and try a scoop!

Published 4:35 PM, August 02, 2019

HAW HAW. Childhood milk candy Haw Haw is now an ice cream flavor at The Lost Bread. Photo courtesy of The Lost Bread

MANILA, Philippines – Following their limited edition chocnut flavor, local ice cream and dessert cafe The Lost Bread brings another nostalgic flavor to the table – Haw Haw Milk Candy. Childhood memories, anyone?

Photo courtesy of The Lost Bread

Collaborating with the makers of the classic Pinoy milk candy themselves, The Lost Bread has produced their newest limited edition milky soft-serve ice cream flavor for just P95 per cup or cone.

Customers can also opt for toppings, such as milk and cookies, chocolate granola, and chocolate-caramel popcorn.

The Lost Bread's Haw Haw Milk Candy flavor is currently available in 3 branches: SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and Streat Maginhawa, and will be available in all branches by August 13. – Rappler.com