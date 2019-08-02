Haw Haw Milk Candy ice cream exists at The Lost Bread
MANILA, Philippines – Following their limited edition chocnut flavor, local ice cream and dessert cafe The Lost Bread brings another nostalgic flavor to the table – Haw Haw Milk Candy. Childhood memories, anyone?
Collaborating with the makers of the classic Pinoy milk candy themselves, The Lost Bread has produced their newest limited edition milky soft-serve ice cream flavor for just P95 per cup or cone.
Customers can also opt for toppings, such as milk and cookies, chocolate granola, and chocolate-caramel popcorn.
The Lost Bread's Haw Haw Milk Candy flavor is currently available in 3 branches: SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and Streat Maginhawa, and will be available in all branches by August 13. – Rappler.com
