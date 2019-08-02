LIST: Where Famous Amos will open around Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Freshly-baked crunchy cookie brand Famous Amos has just arrived in Metro Manila, opening its first comeback branch at S Maison, Conrad Manila, Pasay City on Monday, July 29. (READ: Menu, prices: Famous Amos is back in Manila)
We know you need your dose of addictive, bite-sized cookies ASAP, but we understand that S Maison might be too far a destination for you. You can either brace the traffic or hang in there, because Famous Amos is opening 6 more branches around Metro Manila.
Watch out for the following branches:
- SM North Edsa
- The Podium
- Robinsons Galleria
- Robinsons Manila
- Robinsons Magnolia
- Trinoma Mall
Are any of them near you? Don't worry, your freshly-baked Famous Amos cookies will be worth the wait! – Rappler.com
