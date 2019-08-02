Crunchy cookie brand Famous Amos is opening 6 more branches around Metro Manila!

Published 6:54 PM, August 02, 2019

COMEBACK. Famous Amos is set to open more branches around Metro Manila. Photo courtesy of Famous Amos Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Freshly-baked crunchy cookie brand Famous Amos has just arrived in Metro Manila, opening its first comeback branch at S Maison, Conrad Manila, Pasay City on Monday, July 29. (READ: Menu, prices: Famous Amos is back in Manila)

NEW BRANCH. Famous Amos returns to Manila at S Maison. Photo courtesy of Famous Amos Philippines

We know you need your dose of addictive, bite-sized cookies ASAP, but we understand that S Maison might be too far a destination for you. You can either brace the traffic or hang in there, because Famous Amos is opening 6 more branches around Metro Manila.

Watch out for the following branches:

SM North Edsa

The Podium

Robinsons Galleria

Robinsons Manila

Robinsons Magnolia

Trinoma Mall

Are any of them near you? Don't worry, your freshly-baked Famous Amos cookies will be worth the wait! – Rappler.com