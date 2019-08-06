Bacon 3 ways? Sign us up.

Published 3:42 PM, August 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – KFC is definitely no stranger to crazy chicken creativity – after launching the wild Chaco in May and the Zinger Double Down in April, the fastfood chicken chain unveils another first: their new Baconized Zinger, featuring bacon done in 3 ways.

Photo courtesy of KFC Philippines

KFC’s crunchy Zinger chicken fillet is topped with cheese, lettuce, and, you guessed it – a whole lotta bacon. As if that's enough, it also includes a special bacon-naise sauce, smoky BBQ bacon relish, and strips of real bacon – all sandwiched between KFC’s fluffy burger buns.

The Baconized Zinger can be enjoyed ala carte (P150), as a combo with fries and a drink (P199), in snacker size ala carte (P100), snacker combo (P154), snacker fully loaded meal (P195), or as a "baconized" bucket of fries (P99).

KFC's newest offering is available starting Monday, August 5 nationwide, except in KFC stores in Mindanao and Baclaran. – Rappler.com