Want to up your gourmet game in the kitchen? Ateneo Le Cordon Bleu now offers short culinary courses.

Published 5:28 PM, August 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Culinary students rejoiced over the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu institute opening at Ateneo De Manila University in April 2019 – but what about the gourmet foodies and casual home cooks? Now it's their turn to get excited, as Le Cordon Bleu now offers a list of short gourmet courses available starting August.

Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Is learning how to cook and bake like a French pro part of your bucketlist? Le Cordon Bleu's short beginner's course is a fun, hands-on way to amp up your kitchen game in just a matter of hours, with an official post-workshop certificate to boot.

Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

All gourmet classes include a session with Le Cordon Bleu Master Chef Thierry Le Baut, all ingredients needed, your own apron, hat and kitchen towel, and class kits which include recipes, a notepad and pencil. Let's get cooking!

1. The Art of Preparing Sauce & Jus for Meat

Price: P8,500

Duration: 6 hours

Date: Saturday, August 10, 2019

Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

Menu: Tartare, Supréme, Pepper sauce, Bordelaise

What to expect: Students will be making classic French sauces using the techniques of hot and cold emulsion sauce preparation. They will also be taught how to apply these sauces to a variety of chicken and beef dishes.

2. French Dessert Tarts

Price: P8,500

Duration: 6 hours

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2019

Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

Menu: Tarte aux pommes, Tarte aux citron meringue

3. The Art of Cooking Like a Chef: Preparing a 3-course French meal

Price: P8,500

Duration: 6 hours

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2019

Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

4. The Secrets of Choux Pastry

Price: P8,500

Duration: 6 hours

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2019

Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

Menu: Paris Brest, Petit Choux Mascarpone Chantilly, Profiteroles with Chocolate Sauce

What to expect: Students will be taught the step-by-step techniques of preparing the French choux pastry in 3 variations.

5. Fundamentals of French Cuisine: The Art of Preparing Sauce & Jus For Fish and Seafood

Price: P8,500

Duration: 6 hours

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2019

Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

Menu: Hollandaise sauce with salmon, Beuure Blanc, Genevoise, and Vierge sauces with red snapper, Cocktail sauce with prawns, Honey Viniagrette, Lime and coriander sauce with vegetables



What to expect: Students will learn how to make 7 French sauces and serve it with different types of fish and seafood.

6. French Savoury Tarts

Price: P8,500

Duration: 6 hours

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2019

Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

Menu: Quiche Lorraine, Tarte Provencal, Pissaliére

Photo by Steph Arnaldo/Rappler

Interested applicants can sign up via Le Cordon Bleu Ateneo's registration link or official website. FYI – participants should be at least 18 years old and dressed in comfortable kitchen attire. Have no prior culinary education? No problem!

And the best part? All food prepared during your class is for you to taste and to take home. – Rappler.com