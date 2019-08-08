Here’s where you can learn to cook like a French pro in Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Culinary students rejoiced over the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu institute opening at Ateneo De Manila University in April 2019 – but what about the gourmet foodies and casual home cooks? Now it's their turn to get excited, as Le Cordon Bleu now offers a list of short gourmet courses available starting August.
Is learning how to cook and bake like a French pro part of your bucketlist? Le Cordon Bleu's short beginner's course is a fun, hands-on way to amp up your kitchen game in just a matter of hours, with an official post-workshop certificate to boot.
All gourmet classes include a session with Le Cordon Bleu Master Chef Thierry Le Baut, all ingredients needed, your own apron, hat and kitchen towel, and class kits which include recipes, a notepad and pencil. Let's get cooking!
1. The Art of Preparing Sauce & Jus for Meat
- Price: P8,500
- Duration: 6 hours
- Date: Saturday, August 10, 2019
- Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm
- Menu: Tartare, Supréme, Pepper sauce, Bordelaise
- What to expect: Students will be making classic French sauces using the techniques of hot and cold emulsion sauce preparation. They will also be taught how to apply these sauces to a variety of chicken and beef dishes.
2. French Dessert Tarts
- Price: P8,500
- Duration: 6 hours
- Date: Saturday, August 31, 2019
- Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm
- Menu: Tarte aux pommes, Tarte aux citron meringue
3. The Art of Cooking Like a Chef: Preparing a 3-course French meal
- Price: P8,500
- Duration: 6 hours
- Date: Saturday, September 14, 2019
- Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm
4. The Secrets of Choux Pastry
- Price: P8,500
- Duration: 6 hours
- Date: Saturday, September 21, 2019
- Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm
- Menu: Paris Brest, Petit Choux Mascarpone Chantilly, Profiteroles with Chocolate Sauce
- What to expect: Students will be taught the step-by-step techniques of preparing the French choux pastry in 3 variations.
5. Fundamentals of French Cuisine: The Art of Preparing Sauce & Jus For Fish and Seafood
- Price: P8,500
- Duration: 6 hours
- Date: Saturday, September 28, 2019
- Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm
- Menu: Hollandaise sauce with salmon, Beuure Blanc, Genevoise, and Vierge sauces with red snapper, Cocktail sauce with prawns, Honey Viniagrette, Lime and coriander sauce with vegetables
- What to expect: Students will learn how to make 7 French sauces and serve it with different types of fish and seafood.
6. French Savoury Tarts
- Price: P8,500
- Duration: 6 hours
- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2019
- Time: 9:30 am - 3:30 pm
- Menu: Quiche Lorraine, Tarte Provencal, Pissaliére
Interested applicants can sign up via Le Cordon Bleu Ateneo's registration link or official website. FYI – participants should be at least 18 years old and dressed in comfortable kitchen attire. Have no prior culinary education? No problem!
And the best part? All food prepared during your class is for you to taste and to take home. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.