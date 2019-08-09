LOOK: Chocnut meets banana pudding at M Bakery Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – New York's globally-known Magnolia Bakery, known here as M Bakery Philippines, has gained a loyal following since it first opened its sweet-smelling store in BGC, Manila in August 2018.
Best-selling banana pudding, cupcakes, tarts, and pastries aside, M Bakery presents a new, sweeter take on the Filipino favorite chocnut – now mixed into M Bakery's signature banana pudding.
Could there be anything more nostalgic as a Filipino dessert flavor than Choc Nut? ☺️ We're excited to make this one available for all of you as we celebrate together Manila's 1st #NationalBananaPuddingDay on August 21! #MBakery #ChocNutBananaPudding #ComingSoon #ManilaExclusive pic.twitter.com/GmNEI2VGRP— M Bakery PH (@MBakery_PH) August 9, 2019
In celebration of National Banana Pudding Day, M Bakery is launching the nostalgia-inducing, Manila-exclusive treat on Wednesday, August 21. Save the date! – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.