It's the combo we didn't think we needed... until now!

Published 2:50 PM, August 09, 2019

CHOCNUT. Using Filipino candy chocnut, M Bakery Philippines launches a new take on their banana pudding. Photo from M Bakery's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines – New York's globally-known Magnolia Bakery, known here as M Bakery Philippines, has gained a loyal following since it first opened its sweet-smelling store in BGC, Manila in August 2018.

Best-selling banana pudding, cupcakes, tarts, and pastries aside, M Bakery presents a new, sweeter take on the Filipino favorite chocnut – now mixed into M Bakery's signature banana pudding.

Could there be anything more nostalgic as a Filipino dessert flavor than Choc Nut? ☺️ We're excited to make this one available for all of you as we celebrate together Manila's 1st #NationalBananaPuddingDay on August 21! #MBakery #ChocNutBananaPudding #ComingSoon #ManilaExclusive pic.twitter.com/GmNEI2VGRP — M Bakery PH (@MBakery_PH) August 9, 2019

In celebration of National Banana Pudding Day, M Bakery is launching the nostalgia-inducing, Manila-exclusive treat on Wednesday, August 21. Save the date! – Rappler.com