Cookies By The Bucket is now baking in these locations around town!

Published 7:20 PM, August 10, 2019

CBTB. Freshly-baked cookies greet customers at Cookies By The Bucket's kiosks around Metro Manila. Photo from CBTB's Twitter account

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re already having cookies, why not enjoy them by the bucket, right? Local cookie brand Cookies By The Bucket serves up freshly-baked chewy cookies by the bucket at affordable prices in small kiosks around Metro Manila.

CBTB serves up 4 kinds of cookies: Classic Chocolate Chip, Classic Crinkles, Peanut Butter, and Double Chocolate.

The prices are as follows:

Regular (6 pcs) - P90

Large (12 pcs) - P150

Giant (20 pcs) - P250

Monster (48 pcs) - P500

So, where can one stock up on their favorite sweet treat?

Here are the permanent kiosks of Cookies By The Bucket you can visit:

SM Fairview

Rockwell Sheridan

Ayala Malls Solenad

SM Southmall

UP Town Center

BTW: These branches are now available for GrabFood and Food Panda pick-ups!

As of Saturday, August 10, Cookies By The Bucket have set up pop-up booths available in these locations (each with different pull-out dates):

Festival Mall

Robinson’s Calasiao

SM Sucat

Unimart Estancia

Grennhills V Mall

As for future kiosks, two will be popping up very soon at Ayala Vertis North and Gateway Mall. – Rappler.com