LIST: Where you can get Cookies By The Bucket in Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines – If you’re already having cookies, why not enjoy them by the bucket, right? Local cookie brand Cookies By The Bucket serves up freshly-baked chewy cookies by the bucket at affordable prices in small kiosks around Metro Manila.
CBTB serves up 4 kinds of cookies: Classic Chocolate Chip, Classic Crinkles, Peanut Butter, and Double Chocolate.
The prices are as follows:
- Regular (6 pcs) - P90
- Large (12 pcs) - P150
- Giant (20 pcs) - P250
- Monster (48 pcs) - P500
So, where can one stock up on their favorite sweet treat?
Here are the permanent kiosks of Cookies By The Bucket you can visit:
- SM Fairview
- Rockwell Sheridan
- Ayala Malls Solenad
- SM Southmall
- UP Town Center
BTW: These branches are now available for GrabFood and Food Panda pick-ups!
As of Saturday, August 10, Cookies By The Bucket have set up pop-up booths available in these locations (each with different pull-out dates):
- Festival Mall
- Robinson’s Calasiao
- SM Sucat
- Unimart Estancia
- Grennhills V Mall
As for future kiosks, two will be popping up very soon at Ayala Vertis North and Gateway Mall. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.