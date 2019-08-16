Filipino cocoa farmer makes it to 2019 International Cocoa Awards
MANILA, Philippines – Jose Saguban, a cocoa farmer from Davao, has been selected as one of the producers of the top 50 best bean samples currently being evaluated for the 2019 International Cocoa Awards.
The International Cocoa Awards is a global competition that is held every two years as part of the Cocoa of Excellence (CoEX) Programme, which recognizes top quality cocoas all over the world and celebrates the diversity of cocoa flavors.
Jose is the sole Filipino in a list that includes cocoa farmers from various countries representing each of the 4 cocoa-producing regions. Also on the list are top cocoa-producing countries such as Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana, as well as Brazil, Colombia, Madagascar, Puerto Rico, and Vietnam.
The 50 best cacao beans were selected from samples that were entered for the awards and processed into liquor for a sensory evaluation by the CoEx technical committee.
Each of the 50 samples will then be processed into chocolate by Guittard Chocolate and molded by Barry Callebaut for another evaluation, with a panel that includes the CoEX technical committee, as well as chocolate makers, professionals, and other experts.
Between 3 to 5 samples from each cocoa-producing region will be given an International Cocoa Award in a ceremony that will be held at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris, France, on October 30.
This is not the first time that cacao beans from Davao were recognized internationally. In the 2017 edition of the awards, bean samples submitted by Puentespina Farms, which produces Malagos Chocolate, made it to the top 50. – Rappler.com
