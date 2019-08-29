MANILA, Philippines – Sufries! Mcondald’s crispy golden Twister Fries are finally back on the menu again, along with a few other limited editions offerings from McDonald's Philippines' new Flavors of Japan: Autumn Edition menu.

Returning from last February's Japanese-inspired launch, the Ebi Burger makes a comeback, serving up its tempura-coated shrimp patty topped with a sweet sauce, lettuce, and sandwiched between sesame seed buns.

The Teriyaki Samurai Burger – McDonald's beef patty in a Teriyaki glaze with mayo and lettuce – returns as well, while newcomer Fuji Apple McFreeze, a red apple-flavored frozen soft drink makes its debut.

The Flavors of Japan menu and McDonald's Twister Fries are available nationwide for a limited time starting Thursday, August 29. Grab them before it's gone! – Rappler.com