MANILA, Philippines – There's always a reason to be happy at Jollibee, especially when your favorite Filipino fastfood chain brings something new to the table.

On Sunday, September 1, everyone's favorite bee will launch 3 new menu items nationwide: the Bacon Cheesy Yumburger, the Bacon Cheesy Yumburger Deluxe, and Crispy Spice Fries.



Made with extra spice and everything nice, Jollibee's Crispy Spice Fries (P49-regular, P69-large) will spice things up with this thinner and crispier fries variant.

For bacon fans, maybe the Bacon Cheesy Yumburger (P59) is more up your foodie alley? It's got Jollibee’s signature beef patty, topped with a bacon strip and a slice of cheddar cheese.

Want a more "deluxe" version? The Bacon Cheesy Yumburger Deluxe (P85) takes it up a notch with additional veggie toppings of fresh lettuce and sliced tomatoes.

What's first on your must-try list? – Rappler.com