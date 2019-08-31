New from Jollibee: Crispy Spice Fries, Bacon Cheese Yumburger
MANILA, Philippines – There's always a reason to be happy at Jollibee, especially when your favorite Filipino fastfood chain brings something new to the table.
On Sunday, September 1, everyone's favorite bee will launch 3 new menu items nationwide: the Bacon Cheesy Yumburger, the Bacon Cheesy Yumburger Deluxe, and Crispy Spice Fries.
Made with extra spice and everything nice, Jollibee's Crispy Spice Fries (P49-regular, P69-large) will spice things up with this thinner and crispier fries variant.
For bacon fans, maybe the Bacon Cheesy Yumburger (P59) is more up your foodie alley? It's got Jollibee’s signature beef patty, topped with a bacon strip and a slice of cheddar cheese.
Want a more "deluxe" version? The Bacon Cheesy Yumburger Deluxe (P85) takes it up a notch with additional veggie toppings of fresh lettuce and sliced tomatoes.
What's first on your must-try list? – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.