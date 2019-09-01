This ice cream service sends you exclusive new flavors – with a personal touch – monthly
MANILA, Philippines – When ice cream comes knocking at your door... how can you not open it?
Hand-crafted sorbetes maker Papa Diddi's does this literally, delivering to sweet tooths around the city the first ice cream pint subscription service in the country.
The 100% local ice cream brand located at Maginahawa Street in Quezon City sends their freshly-made, hand-packed ice cream straight to your doorstep every month, serving exclusive flavors only available to subscribers and not to customers in-store. Feel special yet? Pint taken.
Flavor of the month
Interesting flavors await ice cream enthuasiasts monthly, like April's refreshing Roasted Strawberry with Tarragon, May's salty-sweet Popcorn flavor, August's textured Turon, and a crowd flavorite: July's creamy Avocado Loco.
A cute bonus: Each flavor is delivered with a personalized letter by Paul Perez, founder of Papa Diddi’s, narrating the immersive story behind each flavor's concept – from watching Avengers: Endgame at the cinema with his kids, a trip to Baguio, or to seeing his eldest child off to college.
August's Turon de Hija, for instance, is a love letter from Paul to his daughter, who is off to college. A curious mix of banana, caramel, jackfruit, and bits of crunchy and chewy turon wrappers, the limited edition flavor brings you back to merienda shared with friends and family – sans the complications of adult life.
How it works
Papa Diddi's subscribers automatically receive two pints of a brand-new, mystery flavor after every 20th of the month.
You can choose from either of their subscription rates:
- 3 months: P750/month
- 6 months: P700/month
- 12 months: P650/month
Payment can be done via bank transfer, over-the-counter deposit, or through check pick-up via LalaMove.
Sold? Just head over to Papa Diddi's subscription link to sign up!
For more information, you can visit Papa Diddi's official Facebook and Instagram pages. – Rappler.com
