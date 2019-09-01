MANILA, Philippines – When ice cream comes knocking at your door... how can you not open it?

Hand-crafted sorbetes maker Papa Diddi's does this literally, delivering to sweet tooths around the city the first ice cream pint subscription service in the country.

The 100% local ice cream brand located at Maginahawa Street in Quezon City sends their freshly-made, hand-packed ice cream straight to your doorstep every month, serving exclusive flavors only available to subscribers and not to customers in-store. Feel special yet? Pint taken.

Flavor of the month

Interesting flavors await ice cream enthuasiasts monthly, like April's refreshing Roasted Strawberry with Tarragon, May's salty-sweet Popcorn flavor, August's textured Turon, and a crowd flavorite: July's creamy Avocado Loco.

A cute bonus: Each flavor is delivered with a personalized letter by Paul Perez, founder of Papa Diddi’s, narrating the immersive story behind each flavor's concept – from watching Avengers: Endgame at the cinema with his kids, a trip to Baguio, or to seeing his eldest child off to college.

August's Turon de Hija, for instance, is a love letter from Paul to his daughter, who is off to college. A curious mix of banana, caramel, jackfruit, and bits of crunchy and chewy turon wrappers, the limited edition flavor brings you back to merienda shared with friends and family – sans the complications of adult life.

How it works

Papa Diddi's subscribers automatically receive two pints of a brand-new, mystery flavor after every 20th of the month.

You can choose from either of their subscription rates:

3 months: P750/month

6 months: P700/month

12 months: P650/month

Payment can be done via bank transfer, over-the-counter deposit, or through check pick-up via LalaMove.

Sold? Just head over to Papa Diddi's subscription link to sign up!

For more information, you can visit Papa Diddi's official Facebook and Instagram pages. – Rappler.com