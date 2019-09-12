BARISTA ASSEMBLY. The country's top baristas and coffee industry experts will join together for a day of coffee and fun. Photo from Shutterstock

MANILA, Philippines – To highlight the growing sustainable coffee economy of the country while featuring some of the best baristas in town, the very first Philippine National Barista Assembly will be happening on September 20, 2019, 8 am, at function rooms 1-3 at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura, Taguig City.

Local cafe Henry & Sons, owned by 2019 Philippine National Barista Champion Michael Harris Conlin, partnered with the Department of Tourism to welcome not just barista pros, but also coffee connoiseiurs, restaurateurs, entrepreneurs, and hoteliers, all to celebrate a shared love for coffee.

The assembly will also be holding various simultaneous competitions for baristas to showcase their craft, skills, creativity, and coffee art. Industry experts will also be present to share their personal tricks of the trade.

The Barista Assembly is open to everyone, free of charge. Guests can pre-register via the sign-up link.



For more information on the event, you may visit the Barista's Quest Facebook page. – Rappler.com