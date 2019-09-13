MANILA, Philippines – KFC does it again!

After launching the Baconized Zinger in August, the crazy chicken chain is now offering their signature crunchy and spicy Zinger chicken fillet not just in sandwich form, but this time, as a rice meal.

Starting Monday, September 16, customers nationwide can enjoy the Zinger, Ala King style, topped with ala king sauce and parsley bits, and then served with buttered rice and buttered corn.

You can get the Zinger Steak as an ala carte rice meal (P99), with a drink (P109), or as a combo with a side dish and drink (P120). Note: Prices may vary, especially in provincial branches.

Who else is excited to get their hands on this? – Rappler.com