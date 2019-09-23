MANILA, Philippines – The iconic Good Shepherd ube jam, the perennial pasalubong option for anyone visiting Baguio City (and for good reason), will be sporting a new look because of a supply shortage.

In a Facebook post, the Religious of the Good Shepherd (Philippines and Japan province) said that the changing climate has made it more difficult for ube farmers to cultivate the familiar purple-hued root crop.

"Climate emergency is real. Due to changing climate, our ube farmers are having difficulty growing ube. It has been our struggle in the recent years to find a stable supply. And in the past weeks there were none. Those of you who went to Baguio know this."

The shortage, the religious congregation said, has forced them to switch to white ube for the time being. But don't you worry – it's going to taste the same.

"Now our ube jam sports a new look. Yes it is Ube Jam. From white ube. Yes there is such thing. And it is the available supply at the moment...and yes it is just as good as the purple one," they added.

And while the sisters over at the convent made sure patrons don't panic over the change in color of their famous ube jam, they did sound the alarm over the ongoing climate emergency.

"Now let's all do our share in caring for the earth and calling for climate justice. And let's do this not only because we love Ube Jam but because we #CareForOurCommonHome," they said, ending the post with a purple heart emoji and an earth emoji.

The ube jam is just one of several products the convent produces to help fund its mission. Proceeds are used to fund the college education of youth in Cordillera. – Rappler.com