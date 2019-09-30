MANILA, Philippines – Panda Express, among the biggest Chinese food chains from the US, will be opening its first Philippine branch at SM Megamall, one of the country's biggest shopping complexes. They made the announcement in a Monday, September 30 press release.

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) earlier announced that it would be partnering with Panda Restaurant Group to bring the beloved American food chain to Manila. They did not say, however, when the Megamall branch would open.

JFC earlier disclosed that it plans on opening 5 branches in the Philippines.

Panda Express can be found in several countries all over the world including Canada, Guatemala, Aruba, Japan, Mexico, El Salvador, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates

Panda Express is among the most popular food chains serving Chinese food in the United States. Its first branch was opened in Glendale, California, in 1983 by Andrew Cherng, who wanted to bring food from his family's fine dining restaurant Panda Inn to more customers.

The food chain has since expanded to 1,650 restaurants all over the US. It's known for its signature Orange Chicken and Beijing Beef dishes. – Rappler.com