MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines announced on late Monday, September 30, that they're bringing back America's hit "fall beverage" to Philippine stores.

Starting October 1, Starbucks branches nationwide will be offering once again the Pumpkin Spice Latte – espresso and milk flavored with spicy notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spices.

The limited edition beverage, which is only available until supplies last, can be enjoyed hot, iced, and blended, in tall (P165), grande (P180), or venti (P195) sizes. – Rappler.com