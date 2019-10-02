MANILA, Philippines – What more can fans of Ooma expect from the homegrown Japanese food joint? Apparently, so much more.

Starting Wednesday, October 2, Ooma is amping up their menu game with a set of brand-new "Ooma crazy" dishes – from maki, curry dons, to steak, dessert – you name it.

A new addition to the taco-maki family is the Ikura Taco Maki (P315), sushi rice topped with fresh slices of salmon, paired with the crunch of shiso and radish, and then finished off by the the salty, refreshing pop of salmon roe on top.

Speaking of sashimi: Anybody up for a bowl of chirashi?

Ooma finally adds a Bara Chirashi Don (P585) to their menu, serving up dices of fresh salmon, tuna, uni (sea urchin), unagi (eel), and torched baby octopus amid crispy egg and seaweed, atop moist sushi rice.

And the good times continue to roll with Ooma's new sushi rolls, like the Crispy Tako Maki (P265), deep-fried baby octopus on crispy seaweed, topped with katsuobushi (bonito flakes), bulldog aioli, gari (pickled radish), and a soy-dashi glaze – somewhat like an upscale version of your favorite takoyaki.

For vegeterians craving for a good sushi hit, you are not forgotten – Ooma's Roasted Eggplant Aburi Maki (P245) is an (almost) guilt-free, one-bite delight of silky roasted eggplant, asparagus tempura, fried leeks, and fried enoki in a miso sauce. Creamy, flavorful eggplant + crunchy asparagus? Texture win.

Last on the maki train is the Tamago and Cheese Aburi Roll (P245), the love child of cheese and sushi, and any cheese-lover's dream come true.

Surrounding sweet tamago (egg) and mozzarella is an outer breading of fried white cheddar, topped with aligue mayo, fried enoki, ebiko (fish eggs), and a sweet-savory yakiniku sauce. You won't miss that distinct tang of mildy sharp cheddar upon first chomp.

Moving on to Ooma's land of unli-rice donburis, we make a stop at their new Cheese Katsu Curry Don (P345) with breaded pork cutlets that are tender to the bite, with the best kind of surprise in the center – melty mozzarella.

It's served on a bed of rich, thick, mildly spicy Japanese curry sauce with fried sweet carrots and eggplant.

If you're in the mood for something lighter, however, maybe some seafood and noodles – Ooma's Ebi Tempura with Roasted Tomato Cold Soba (P335) – could be your next best bet.

Two pieces of crisp, nori-sprinkled ebi tempura sit above a bowl of thin, cold soba noodles in a light, matcha broth with wasabi notes. Also interesting to note are the roasted cherry tomatoes and pickled watermelon joining the soba party, making each slurpful of noods refreshing, a little sweet, and just a tad tart.

Another so-fish-ticated dish is Ooma's Gindara (P995) entrée – perfectly-charred and well-cooked Atlantic black cod in furikake seasoning, laying alongside sweet, creamy pea puree and crunchy, tangy pickled radish salad – a cohesive mix of varying flavors and textures.

Last but not least, the steaks still are high with one of Ooma's best-selling dishes – their hanger steak – now given a new look: a more garlicky one.

Ooma's new Garlic Steak (P498) still sets the tender, sous-vide, medium-rare hanger steak at the center of the hot plate, but this time, is accompanied by new a set of friends: fried oyster mushrooms, cauliflower puree (that almost resembles a garlic aioli), crispy-fried garlic chips, sauteed kailan (Chinese kale), and a savory teppanyaki sauce.

Note: this carnivore delight comes with unli-rice, and is definitely good for sharing (well, that still depends on you).

Still got room for dessert? Make room, because Ooma's Mochi Matcha Cheesecake (P245) was made for Manila's green tea-loving sweet tooths. On top of a sweet, toasted rice crust is a light yet creamy green tea cheesecake, cracked open via the torched sesame cashew crust on top (similar to a crème brûlée).

To counter the softness, there are mochi cubes around the cake to keep things chewy.

Hungry? You can get Ooma's new dishes at their BGC, Greenbelt, Rockwell Center, and Molito branches (some dishes may not be available yet at their sushi bars in Greenhills and Salcedo) starting Wednesday, October 2. – Rappler.com