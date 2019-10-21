MANILA, Philippines – Office parties can be a lot of fun – close colleagues, laid-back bosses, loosened ties, drinks, and a good time – until you find out that it's potluck just days before, and you're left with no food to bring and absolutely zero cooking skills.

Thankfully, this is a problem more common than we think, and one many food delivery services around the Metro can easily solve. Ready-to-eat comfort food, themed appetizer trays, sashimi platters, and more, delivered right to your doorstep? Call us potluck-y!

Ready to be the life of the potluck party? Check out these 5 food delivery services:

Mama V Delicious

If it's mom's cooking that you're looking for, search no further than Mama V Delicious and her menu of home-cooked, comfort goodness, delivered hot, on the dot, and ready-to-eat on the spot.

Among Mama V's best-selling crowd faves is the famous Bacon Carbonara, everyone's favorite creamy-cheesy pasta dish, complemented perfectly by chunky bacon bits on top. It's a dish all ages will love, and undoubtedly one worth getting seconds (or thirds... I mean, who's watching?) for.

Large (6-10 pax) - P1,180

Small (3-5 pax) - P680

Mama V's Breaded Salmon Belly with Calamansi Butter is an indulgence for both pescetarians and red meat-eaters alike – because what's not to love about juicy salmon strips in crisp breading, tossed in a buttery-tangy sauce?

Small (3-4 pax) - P260

Medium (5-6 pax) - P380

Large (10-12 pax) - P680

The Beef Lengua with Mushroom won't disappoint, either – you'll appreciate both the savory, thick gravy and the beef tongue that's so soft and tender, you can kiss your knives goodbye.

Medium (4-6 pax) - P800

Large (8-12 pax) - P1,480

Feeling snacky? Mama V also offers ready-to-eat Crispy Kropek for the munchies, addicting and perfect with just a little bit of vinegar.

Medium (2-3 pax) - P220

Large (4-6 pax) - P300

And if your diet isn't dead enough yet, go for Mama V's bite-sized Chicharon Bulaklak – fried, rich, and oh-so-sinful.

Small (5-7 pax) - P600

Medium (8-10 pax) - P820

Large (10-12 pax) - P1,040

Take note of Mama V's Angus Beef Tapa, Garlic Sotanghon, and Chicken/Pork Barbecue, too!

You can visit Mama V Delicious's official Instagram account or website to check out the rest of the menu and place your orders.

Tray Bien

Tray Bien may just be the international, gourmet appetizer tray service you've bien waiting for. Flavorful, themed platters according to global cuisines are available, serving 15-25 guests, complete with homemade dips and restaurant-level presentation. BTW: Don't miss out on the vegetarian and kids-themed trays!

The signature Asian Tray (P4,250) is a mix of clean, fresh, and oriental flavors, with the occasional spice in the sriracha dip and a kick of spicy curry in the chicken skewers.

Banh Mi Bites (meatballs) with Sriracha Mayo dip

Thai Red Curry Chicken Skewers with lime wedges

Asian Dumplings with Hoisin Sesame dipping sauce

Vietnamese Pork Spring Rolls with Nuoc Cham dipping sauce

Other trays include:

Mediterrenean Tray (P4,850)

Greek Salad Skewers with Greek vinaigrette

Spanakopita Bites with Mango and Mint dip

Greek Lemon Chicken Skewers with Tzatiziki dip

Pocket Chicken Gryos

Kids Tray (P4,850)

Corn Dogs with Honey Mustard

Rainbow Grilled Cheese Sandwiches with homemade ketchup

Fried Mac and Cheese Poppers with marinara sauce

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders and Buttermilk biscuits with southern BBQ sauce

Vegetarian Tray (P4,850)

Caramelized Onion and Mushroom Puffs with Red Berry Balsamic Jam

Dried Tomatoes and Basil Wheat Wraps with Spicy Hummus

Quiona Black Bean and Corn Burrito Cups with Cilantro Sour Cream

Masala Tray (P4,850)

Naan with Kadai Paneer

Onion Pakoras with Tamarind Chutney

Samosas with Mint Cilantro dip

Tandoor Chicken Skewers with Yogurt Lime dip

More trays await! Check them out on Tray Bien's website. You may also place your orders there.

JAAM Seafoods

If sashimi is your calling, then you can't go wrong with JAAM Seafoods Trading!

This small seafood stall at Farmer's Market Cubao has grown a steady social media following, thanks to its picture-perfect trays of fresh sashimi, super sulit prices, smooth delivery, and happy, return customers.

For all your uncooked cravings, pick your poison – from a Salmon Platter (P320), Tuna Platter (P300), a Mixed Platter (P280), a box of Uni (P550), or even Kilawin (P150) – and enjoy it with provided soy sauce and wasabi wherever you are, in just a few hours.

You can message JAAM Seafoods on Facebook to ask about their other seafood offerings (fresh oysters, tanigue, and lobster!) and to place your order. Their stall is open from 3 am to 8 pm.

FoodTray2Go

Almost every ulam, pasta, and dessert you're craving for can be delivered straight to your doorstep by FoodTray2Go – one of Manila's leading food tray services for good reason. Premium ingredients, A+ taste, wide menu, and large servings? Yes, please!

Their Beef Salpicao (P899), at an affordable price, can easily satiate 10 hungry people with its savory-garlicky goodness, while the sweet, tender, and sesame-sprinkled Chicken Teriyaki (P799) comes close to authentic Japanese.

A recommendation for the seafood-obssessed and cheese-lovers: FoodTray2Go's Baked Cheesy Garlic Prawns (P1,899) is good for 10 guests, but even with the size of the prawns, the sinfully cheesy sauce, and the garlic bits on top, one order may not be enough.

The best cap-off to a hearty spread? Dessert, of course, and Coffee Jelly (P499) sounds like a good idea – firm coffee jelly cubes mixed with cool, coffee-infused cream.

FoodTray's menu is vast – other choices include Salt and Pepper Spareribs (P899), Vegetable Parmigiana (P699), Beef Lasagna (P1,699), Japchae (P799), Mango Crepes (P1,199), and even mini-sandwiches (P599) – so it's best to check out the whole menu beforehand. No tastebuds will be left unhappy!

For the complete pricelist and the placing of your orders, you can visit FoodTray2Go's Instagram account or Facebook page.

Go Sushi

Still dreaming of sushi? For bilaos of assorted maki rolls, Maginhawa neighborhood joint Go Sushi will get the good times rolling in no time.

Craving for the reliable mayo-mango-crabstick sushi combo? Get a California Maki platter in 4 different sizes:

10” (36 pcs) for P699

12” (48 pcs) for P889

14” (64 pcs) for P1,199

16” (96 pcs) for P1,449

For a mix of Torched Spicy Crab, California Maki, Philly Cheese Steak, Crunchy Salmon, and Calu Torch rolls, Go Sushi's Supreme Mix Premium Bilao will get those chopsticks raring to go. Four sizes are available:

10" (32pcs) for P899

12" (48pcs) for P1,349

14" (64 pcs) P1,649

16" (96pcs) for P 2,299

The Bilao Supreme Mix (P1,999) is both a feast for the eyes and appetite – 96 pieces of freshly-made Crazy Maki, Black Sesame Salmon, California Maki, Cordon Bleu, and Crispy Tuna await.

Go Sushi also has a Yakisoba noodles platter (P1,999) fit for 20-25 guests, Kani Salad (P1,499), and Tiger Prawn Tempura (P1,749) for 10-15 heads.

To check out their other bilaos and to place your order, you can visit Go Sushi's Facebook page. – Rappler.com