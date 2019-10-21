Office party potluck ideas: 5 food delivery services to check out
MANILA, Philippines – Office parties can be a lot of fun – close colleagues, laid-back bosses, loosened ties, drinks, and a good time – until you find out that it's potluck just days before, and you're left with no food to bring and absolutely zero cooking skills.
Thankfully, this is a problem more common than we think, and one many food delivery services around the Metro can easily solve. Ready-to-eat comfort food, themed appetizer trays, sashimi platters, and more, delivered right to your doorstep? Call us potluck-y!
Ready to be the life of the potluck party? Check out these 5 food delivery services:
Mama V Delicious
If it's mom's cooking that you're looking for, search no further than Mama V Delicious and her menu of home-cooked, comfort goodness, delivered hot, on the dot, and ready-to-eat on the spot.
Among Mama V's best-selling crowd faves is the famous Bacon Carbonara, everyone's favorite creamy-cheesy pasta dish, complemented perfectly by chunky bacon bits on top. It's a dish all ages will love, and undoubtedly one worth getting seconds (or thirds... I mean, who's watching?) for.
- Large (6-10 pax) - P1,180
- Small (3-5 pax) - P680
Mama V's Breaded Salmon Belly with Calamansi Butter is an indulgence for both pescetarians and red meat-eaters alike – because what's not to love about juicy salmon strips in crisp breading, tossed in a buttery-tangy sauce?
- Small (3-4 pax) - P260
- Medium (5-6 pax) - P380
- Large (10-12 pax) - P680
The Beef Lengua with Mushroom won't disappoint, either – you'll appreciate both the savory, thick gravy and the beef tongue that's so soft and tender, you can kiss your knives goodbye.
- Medium (4-6 pax) - P800
- Large (8-12 pax) - P1,480
Feeling snacky? Mama V also offers ready-to-eat Crispy Kropek for the munchies, addicting and perfect with just a little bit of vinegar.
- Medium (2-3 pax) - P220
- Large (4-6 pax) - P300
And if your diet isn't dead enough yet, go for Mama V's bite-sized Chicharon Bulaklak – fried, rich, and oh-so-sinful.
- Small (5-7 pax) - P600
- Medium (8-10 pax) - P820
- Large (10-12 pax) - P1,040
Take note of Mama V's Angus Beef Tapa, Garlic Sotanghon, and Chicken/Pork Barbecue, too!
You can visit Mama V Delicious's official Instagram account or website to check out the rest of the menu and place your orders.
Tray Bien
Tray Bien may just be the international, gourmet appetizer tray service you've bien waiting for. Flavorful, themed platters according to global cuisines are available, serving 15-25 guests, complete with homemade dips and restaurant-level presentation. BTW: Don't miss out on the vegetarian and kids-themed trays!
View this post on Instagram
Our signature tray: the Asian Tray. | L-R: Fresh Spring Rolls w/ Peanut Dip, Bánh Mi Bites w/ Sriracha Mayo, Asian Dumplings w/ Hoisin Sesame Dip, and Thai Red Curry Chicken Skewers w/ Lime Wedges | #foodtray #partyplatter #foodplatter #potluck #partyfood #bites #pocketcaterer #caterer #DMFoodSeries #traybienph
The signature Asian Tray (P4,250) is a mix of clean, fresh, and oriental flavors, with the occasional spice in the sriracha dip and a kick of spicy curry in the chicken skewers.
- Banh Mi Bites (meatballs) with Sriracha Mayo dip
- Thai Red Curry Chicken Skewers with lime wedges
- Asian Dumplings with Hoisin Sesame dipping sauce
- Vietnamese Pork Spring Rolls with Nuoc Cham dipping sauce
Other trays include:
Mediterrenean Tray (P4,850)
- Greek Salad Skewers with Greek vinaigrette
- Spanakopita Bites with Mango and Mint dip
- Greek Lemon Chicken Skewers with Tzatiziki dip
- Pocket Chicken Gryos
Kids Tray (P4,850)
- Corn Dogs with Honey Mustard
- Rainbow Grilled Cheese Sandwiches with homemade ketchup
- Fried Mac and Cheese Poppers with marinara sauce
- Southern Fried Chicken Tenders and Buttermilk biscuits with southern BBQ sauce
Vegetarian Tray (P4,850)
- Caramelized Onion and Mushroom Puffs with Red Berry Balsamic Jam
- Dried Tomatoes and Basil Wheat Wraps with Spicy Hummus
- Quiona Black Bean and Corn Burrito Cups with Cilantro Sour Cream
Masala Tray (P4,850)
- Naan with Kadai Paneer
- Onion Pakoras with Tamarind Chutney
- Samosas with Mint Cilantro dip
- Tandoor Chicken Skewers with Yogurt Lime dip
More trays await! Check them out on Tray Bien's website. You may also place your orders there.
JAAM Seafoods
If sashimi is your calling, then you can't go wrong with JAAM Seafoods Trading!
This small seafood stall at Farmer's Market Cubao has grown a steady social media following, thanks to its picture-perfect trays of fresh sashimi, super sulit prices, smooth delivery, and happy, return customers.
For all your uncooked cravings, pick your poison – from a Salmon Platter (P320), Tuna Platter (P300), a Mixed Platter (P280), a box of Uni (P550), or even Kilawin (P150) – and enjoy it with provided soy sauce and wasabi wherever you are, in just a few hours.
You can message JAAM Seafoods on Facebook to ask about their other seafood offerings (fresh oysters, tanigue, and lobster!) and to place your order. Their stall is open from 3 am to 8 pm.
FoodTray2Go
Almost every ulam, pasta, and dessert you're craving for can be delivered straight to your doorstep by FoodTray2Go – one of Manila's leading food tray services for good reason. Premium ingredients, A+ taste, wide menu, and large servings? Yes, please!
Their Beef Salpicao (P899), at an affordable price, can easily satiate 10 hungry people with its savory-garlicky goodness, while the sweet, tender, and sesame-sprinkled Chicken Teriyaki (P799) comes close to authentic Japanese.
A recommendation for the seafood-obssessed and cheese-lovers: FoodTray2Go's Baked Cheesy Garlic Prawns (P1,899) is good for 10 guests, but even with the size of the prawns, the sinfully cheesy sauce, and the garlic bits on top, one order may not be enough.
The best cap-off to a hearty spread? Dessert, of course, and Coffee Jelly (P499) sounds like a good idea – firm coffee jelly cubes mixed with cool, coffee-infused cream.
FoodTray's menu is vast – other choices include Salt and Pepper Spareribs (P899), Vegetable Parmigiana (P699), Beef Lasagna (P1,699), Japchae (P799), Mango Crepes (P1,199), and even mini-sandwiches (P599) – so it's best to check out the whole menu beforehand. No tastebuds will be left unhappy!
For the complete pricelist and the placing of your orders, you can visit FoodTray2Go's Instagram account or Facebook page.
Go Sushi
Still dreaming of sushi? For bilaos of assorted maki rolls, Maginhawa neighborhood joint Go Sushi will get the good times rolling in no time.
Craving for the reliable mayo-mango-crabstick sushi combo? Get a California Maki platter in 4 different sizes:
- 10” (36 pcs) for P699
- 12” (48 pcs) for P889
- 14” (64 pcs) for P1,199
- 16” (96 pcs) for P1,449
For a mix of Torched Spicy Crab, California Maki, Philly Cheese Steak, Crunchy Salmon, and Calu Torch rolls, Go Sushi's Supreme Mix Premium Bilao will get those chopsticks raring to go. Four sizes are available:
- 10" (32pcs) for P899
- 12" (48pcs) for P1,349
- 14" (64 pcs) P1,649
- 16" (96pcs) for P 2,299
The Bilao Supreme Mix (P1,999) is both a feast for the eyes and appetite – 96 pieces of freshly-made Crazy Maki, Black Sesame Salmon, California Maki, Cordon Bleu, and Crispy Tuna await.
Go Sushi also has a Yakisoba noodles platter (P1,999) fit for 20-25 guests, Kani Salad (P1,499), and Tiger Prawn Tempura (P1,749) for 10-15 heads.
To check out their other bilaos and to place your order, you can visit Go Sushi's Facebook page. – Rappler.com