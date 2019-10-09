MANILA, Philippines – Remember Peter’s Butter Ball candy? We hope you do, because your favorite childhood orange hard candy is returning from the past, now as a soft-serve ice cream at The Lost Bread.

The Lost Bread collaborated with the makers of the nostalgic butter ball to create their newest limited-edition flavor, available to the public starting October 15 nationwide.

Customers can enjoy their ice cream in either cup or cone for P95, plain or topped with milk and cookies, chocolate granola, coco-caramel popcorn, and other Lost Bread additions.

For more information and the complete list of their branches, you can visit The Lost Bread's official website. – Rappler.com