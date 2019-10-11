MANILA, Philippines – Craving for light and fluffy soufflé pancakes? Hong Kong dessert café am.pm is now in Manila to cater to your sweet tooth needs with its first branch at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Customers can now try the star of the soufflé show: am.pm's signature Creme Brûlée Soufflé’s Pancake (P210), blow-torched and caramelized on the spot.

am.pm's Original Soufflé Pancakes (P140) are made with Japanese flour, original cream, and fresh eggs, whipped to soufflé fluffiness, sans any preservatives and crafted by desserts chefs from Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Other variants include the Tiramisu (P180), Shizouka Matcha (P180), Pearl Milk Tea (P210), and the Philippines-exclusive Ube (P180).

The Lava Pudding Soufflé Pancake series, which features oozing sauce atop the pancake, also carries different flavors, such as White Chocolate (P210), Dark Chocolate (P210), Forest Berries (P210), and Shizuoka Matcha (P210).

Of course, what's a dessert cafe without milk tea? am.pm also offers different flavors of Pearl Milk Tea (P125) and a Cloud Smoothies (P135) series.

Coffee beverages are also available, either hot or iced, ranging from P65 to P130. – Rappler.com