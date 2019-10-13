MANILA, Philippines – For Glorietta's regular mallgoers, the Makati City shopping complex's large food court, called the "food choices" section by Ayala Malls, is undoubtedly a staple visit whenever hunger calls but one's budget holds back.

The very first Ayala Malls “food choices” section opened in Glorietta 4 more than a decade ago, and has remained an OG food court since. However, despite its loyal following, they too knew that it was time for an upgrade – after all, guys, it's 2019.



After 6 months of renovation, Glorietta 4 officially launched the revamped Food Choices section on Friday, October 11, showing off a fresh, new, Instagrammable look with more spacious, barkada-friendly seating, modern interiors, selfie-ready neon signs, and more than 30 food options. 65% of them are new tenants, and 45% of them are old.

What can foodies expect from Glorietta 4's beefed-up menu? A curated mix of different cuisines – from Filipino, Italian, Vietnamese, American, Japanese, Thai – as well as dessert choices, fruit shakes, milk tea, coffee, and even wine.

Reyes BBQ

Mabinis’s Kainan Kapihan

Mesa Steak Sizzlers

Kraken Takoyaki

Sushi Nori

Maisen

Banh Mi Vietnamese

Mr. Chops

Pepper Lunch Express

El Presidente of Binondo

BKK Express

Wangfu Express

Kosoo

Henlin Dimsum Bar

Birdhouse

Rotiserrie

World Chicken

Shawa Wama

Farina’s Pasta

Farmery

Juicy Fresh Juice Bar

Peppy Olive

Nitro 7 Coffee & Tea Bar

Pure Nectar

Totide Wine Bar

Taho Manila

Gong Cha

Cassalu Filipino cheesecakes

Dulcinea

Lord Stow

Jungle Joy

Wooyoo Premium Milk Frost

Mary Grace

Sans Rival

Mo’s Cookies

Check out the rest of the place here:

The new Food Choices section is located at the 3rd floor of Glorietta 4, Ayala Center, Makati City. It is open from 9 am to 9 pm. – Rappler.com