IN PHOTOS: Glorietta 4's Food Choices section reopens, shows off new look and menu
MANILA, Philippines – For Glorietta's regular mallgoers, the Makati City shopping complex's large food court, called the "food choices" section by Ayala Malls, is undoubtedly a staple visit whenever hunger calls but one's budget holds back.
The very first Ayala Malls “food choices” section opened in Glorietta 4 more than a decade ago, and has remained an OG food court since. However, despite its loyal following, they too knew that it was time for an upgrade – after all, guys, it's 2019.
After 6 months of renovation, Glorietta 4 officially launched the revamped Food Choices section on Friday, October 11, showing off a fresh, new, Instagrammable look with more spacious, barkada-friendly seating, modern interiors, selfie-ready neon signs, and more than 30 food options. 65% of them are new tenants, and 45% of them are old.
What can foodies expect from Glorietta 4's beefed-up menu? A curated mix of different cuisines – from Filipino, Italian, Vietnamese, American, Japanese, Thai – as well as dessert choices, fruit shakes, milk tea, coffee, and even wine.
- Reyes BBQ
- Mabinis’s Kainan Kapihan
- Mesa Steak Sizzlers
- Kraken Takoyaki
- Sushi Nori
- Maisen
- Banh Mi Vietnamese
- Mr. Chops
- Pepper Lunch Express
- El Presidente of Binondo
- BKK Express
- Wangfu Express
- Kosoo
- Henlin Dimsum Bar
- Birdhouse
- Rotiserrie
- World Chicken
- Shawa Wama
- Farina’s Pasta
- Farmery
- Juicy Fresh Juice Bar
- Peppy Olive
- Nitro 7 Coffee & Tea Bar
- Pure Nectar
- Totide Wine Bar
- Taho Manila
- Gong Cha
- Cassalu Filipino cheesecakes
- Dulcinea
- Lord Stow
- Jungle Joy
- Wooyoo Premium Milk Frost
- Mary Grace
- Sans Rival
- Mo’s Cookies
Check out the rest of the place here:
The new Food Choices section is located at the 3rd floor of Glorietta 4, Ayala Center, Makati City. It is open from 9 am to 9 pm. – Rappler.com