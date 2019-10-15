MANILA, Philippines – Could it be the next apple of your pie? Jollibee launched its newest dessert item, the Buko Pie, on Tuesday, October 15, featuring “real buko chunks” and a "sweet-creamy filling," according to Jollibee's Facebook post.

A solo buko pie goes for P30, while the 3-pie set goes for P89.

Jollibee's new Buko Pie is available in Metro Manila and Luzon branches starting Tuesday, October 15. Visayas and Mindanao branches can get their pie fix starting October 28.



How are you filling about this new Jollibee item? – Rappler.com