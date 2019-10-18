MANILA, Philippines – Two is definitely better than one, especially if it's milk tea and bingsu we're talking about.

On Friday, October 18, Korean fastfood restaurant Bon Chon Chicken Philippines revealed its newest dessert item, the Milk Tea Bingsu (P99), which combines the powder-fine icy dessert with milk tea chain Happy Lemon's Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea.

Happy Lemon's milk tea is combined with finely-shaved bingsu ice, and then topped with Milky Kreme and pearls.

Try out this sweet treat at your nearest Bon Chon branch today! – Rappler.com