MANILA, Philippines – Creeping it real this Halloween season is Starbucks Philippines, as the coffee chain launches two new spooktacular treats on Monday, October 21 – the limited edition Franken Frappucino Blended Beverage and the Jalapeño Mummy Cheese Puff.

The Franken Frappucino is Starbucks' green tea frappe blended with chocolate chips, topped with cold brew-infused whipped cream and a trio of syrups: white chocolate mocha, dark caramel, and mocha.

You can get this beverage in tall (P165), grande (P180), and venti (P195) sizes.

Why not pair it with a savory snack? The cute Jalapeño Mummy Cheese Puff (P105) features cheddar-cheesy filling enveloped in a spicy jalapeño pepper and flaky, pastry dough.

ICYMI: Starbucks Philippines' Halloween merch line is also worth a check-out!

The Halloween Water Bottle (P995) lights up from the inside, the 12 oz Black Cat Mug is adorable, and the Peek-A-Boo Halloween Jar (P1,295) can keep all your trick or treat candies safe and sound.

The limited edition Starbucks Philippines Halloween items are available in Starbucks branches nationwide. – Rappler.com