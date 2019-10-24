MANILA, Philippines – If #MeatlessMondays are a thing in your household, or if you've gone totally vegetarian and plant-based, you've probably noticed a slow but steady rise in vegetarian/vegan restaurants around the city. Luckily, even hotels are following suit – specifically Sheraton Manila.

Sheraton Manila isn't just going "meatless" – the luxury hotel in Pasay City is advocating a more sustainable, holistic, and healthy approach to "mindful dining" – knowing exactly where your meal is coming from, what's in it, and where and how it's sourced.

The hotel now runs a fresh produce farm in Tagaytay City, in partnership with wellness village Nurture Farmacy and in support of the local farming community.

All produce, herbs, and ingredients for Sheraton's new plant-based menu is directly sourced every day from Sheraton Farm – 300 square meters of 100% chemical pesticide-free harvest hand-picked by the farmers of Amadeo, Tagaytay.

Sheraton's plant-based menu aims to take Tagaytay's local produce to a luxury level, easily available for city-goers to enjoy and share together.

“We want to eliminate the stigma that healthy eating, or vegetables, are dull. So we go back to basics, switching meat on well-loved foods to plant-based but still with the same enticing flavors,” said Executive Chef Kiko Santiago.

Crispy Fried Kale Chips with Plant-based Tomato-Longganisa Salsa (P480)

Crunchy, flavorful, and nutrient-dense, Sheraton's kale chips are just as addictive as regular chips, but happily guilt-free. Dipped into rich tomato-longganisa salsa? Even better. Knowing that it's totally meat-free? Best.

Kale Salad with Lemon-Basil Dressing (P380)

Freshly-picked kale greens, kalamata olives, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, radishes, and a refreshing lemon-basil dressing – could this be what salad dreams are made of?

"Beef" Sinigang (P675)

Don't worry, this new breed of sinigang will still do your favorite dish justice – just sans the meat. Sinigang's distinct, tamarind-sour broth still shines, as well as its crisp, staple fresh veggies – sitaw, labanos, eggplant, okra, kangkong, and tomatoes.

Don't be fooled by the legit-looking "beef" – although it's just as meaty and flavorful as regular baka, that's actually made of soy protein!

"Beef" Rendang (P690)

Tastebuds tingling for some spice? Sheraton's "Beef" Rendang is a notable ode to the spicy-red Indonesian dish, made with no real meat, but lots of intense spices, ginger, coconut milk, and a whole lot of rich flavor instead. It's best enjoyed with a cup of hot rice, which comes with the meal.

Pancit Bihon with Plant-based Longganisa (P640)

This is it, pancit – Sheraton's tasty Pancit Bihon is loaded with the works: green beans, carrots, cabbage, spring onions, and meatless garlic longganisa that almost tastes just like the real thing.

Plant-based Pork Embutido with Chopsuey (P680)

Chunky in ingredients yet soft to the bite, Shertaon's "pork" embutido is a "meaty" entrée that may be reminiscient of the traditional, home-cooked specialty of many Filipino households.

Stevia Cheesecake (P350)

Cheesecake without the sugar? Yes, please! Sheraton's Stevia Cheesecake is a take on the classic New York cheesecake, made with a crushed almonds crust and stevia, a plant-based sweetener perfect for those watching their glycemic index. It's served with dollops of handmade meringue, mango jam, and fresh fruits.

For more information, you can visit Sheraton Manila's Facebook page. – Rappler.com