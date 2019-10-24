MANILA, Phillippines – Heads up! There's a new milk tea brand brewing in town.

Bubble X is a delivery-only milk tea brand in the Philippines with a mission to master the art of milk tea concoction.

Aside from classic milk tea flavors such as brown sugar and wintermelon milk tea, Bubble X constantly experiments to give you new milk tea flavors to love.

For Bubble X, it is about formulating milk tea perfection that will leave a lasting impression.

Bubble X's Hallucination Tonic is its version of brown sugar milk tea, while its Formula X is a pearl milk tea lover's dream. Choco Mix is a nostalgic reminder of your favorite chocolate energy drink as a child.

You can go big with Bubble X's 22 ounces and 1-liter options, perfect for sharing with your loved ones. There are also group bundles for your entire family or barkada to enjoy.

Need a sugar rush? At Bubble X, milk tea lovers don't need to make a special request for the amount of sugar in their drink. Bubble X provides a syringe full of liquid sugar for the drink which people can use to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Bubble X is available on FoodPanda, Grab Food, Zomato, and Lalafood.

You may check Bubble X products here and follow its Facebook page for new milk tea flavors and promos. – Rappler.com