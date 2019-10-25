MANILA, Philippines – Here’s the beef on 8Cuts' new menu – it's got a lot of chicken.

Burger chain 8Cuts has added new dishes to their well-loved menu – from chicken-rice meals, bite-sized poppers, and even to nachos – now available in 8Cuts branches nationwide.

What can your salivating tastebuds expect on your next visit? Here's what you can look forward to at 8Cuts.

Heavyweight Fried Chicken (2 pc - P220, 3 pcs - P299)

Craving for some good 'ol fried chicken? Try out the Heavyweight – 8Cuts' version of the crunchy-fried, comforting classic, served with rice.

Chick 'Wich (P245)

Prefer your carbs in bread form instead? Bite into the Chick 'Wich, bread buns sandwiching a crispy chicken fillet, topped with lemon-aioli slaw, green onions, chicken cracklings, and sweet-spicy jalapeño honey.

The chicken fillet is available in 7 different flavors: Salt and Pepper, Good ‘Ol Hot Fried, Buffalo, Garlic Parm, Smok’n BBQ, Truffle Honey, and BBQ Bacon Butter.

Thigh Poppers (P215)

For something more snackable, 8Cuts' thigh poppers are perfect – boneless, fried chicken thighs, made bite-sized and cinema-friendly. They also come in the same flavors as the Chick 'Wich's chicken fillet.

You can also get the Thigh Poppers as a The Thigh Breaker (P325) meal, which comes with house rice, salad, and skinny fries or onion rings.

Bigger-Than-Your-Face Fried Pork Chop (P265)

Does size matter? At 8Cuts, it does.

Their bigger-than-your-face pork chop is the welcomed wild card of the bunch – a big pork cutlet fried to a crunch, served over rice, with an aioli dip.

Ube Shake (P155)

Inspired by the famous Manam Ube Sago shake, 8Cuts version of the popular purple drink is topped with whipped cream.



No Mo’ Heartbreak (P285)

We all know that the cure to heartbreak can come in the form of cookies – and Mo's Cookies know's what's up.

8Cuts No Mo' Heartbreak dessert features mini versions of Mo's cookies lined up alongside ice cream, whipped cream, and then drizzled with chocolate sauce. – Rappler.com