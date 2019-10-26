MANILA, Philippines – Aside from the launch of their 2020 Giving Journals, cafe chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf also unveiled their holiday collection of limited edition beverages, pastries, and cakes, available in CBTL branches nationwide.

Matcha Berry (P185 - regular, P205 - large) - Matcha green tea, espresso, and berries are blended together and then topped with whipped cream and berry syrup.

Double Chocolate Berry (P185 - regular, P205 - large) - Berries are blended with dark chocolate and espresso and then also drizzeld with berry syrup.

White Chocolate Berry (P185 - regular, P205 - large) - White chocolate is blended with espresso and berries, and then topped with berry syrup.

Chocolate Pecan (P185 - regular, P205 - large) - Launching on November 4, this beverage blends espresso with chocolate and toasted pecan, drizzled with caramel and choco syrup.

Each drink is available in either ice blended, hot, and iced latte variants.

Cheese Puff (P95) - CBTL's puff pastry envelopes sweet cheese inside.

Sausage Roll (P85) - This savory pastry uses a whole sausage encased in a roll of bread.

Lemon Squares (P65) - This lemon bar features tangy-sweet lemon filling atop shortbread crust.

Rocky Road Cake (P155 - slice) - Chocolate cake is loaded with the rocky road works – marshmallows, caramel sauce, and walnuts.

Ube Cheesecake (P155 - slice) - This pretty-in-purple cheesecake combines ube, cheese, and a graham crust, topped with coconut shavings.

Red Velvet Cake (P125 - slice) - In between layers of bright-red spongecake is red velvet's classic cream cheese frosting.

The limited edition drinks and food items are available from October 24 to January 6. – Rappler.com