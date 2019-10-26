MANILA, Philippines – The season of cheer and sugar is upon us, and McDonald's is definitely in on the holiday, sugar-crazed fun with 4 new sweet treats available on their menu starting Monday, October 28.

Sweet tooths, are you ready for McDonald’s Rich Chocolate Pie (P39)?

Expect a cocoa-flavored pie crust and warm, dark chocolate filling inside, made from cocoa beans from Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Ghana.

McFlurry fans and the coffee-dependent may prefer the new Coffee McFlurry with Oreo (P49) – a sweet mix of vanilla soft serve ice cream, crushed Oreos, and roast coffee syrup.

Nowadays, what's a Philippine dessert menu without milk tea? McDonald's Brown Sugar Sundae with Pearls (P49) may be just what you're waiting for – a soft serve vanilla sundae topped with brown sugar syrup and brown sugar pearls.

Lastly, McDonald's Milk Tea drink gets an upgrade, now being offered as a Milk Tea McFloat with Brown Sugar Pearls (P75), featuring a classic black tea base or a wintermelon base with brown sugar pearls and vanilla ice cream on top.

McDonald's new holiday desserts will be available in all branches nationwide. – Rappler.com