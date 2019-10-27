MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines announced on Sunday, October 27, the lineup of limited edition food and drinks that will be released during the 2019 holiday season. (IN PHOTOS: Starbucks Philippines 2020 planners and travel organizers)

Drinks will be available beginning November 2 in all Starbucks stores.

Two usuals will be returning this year: the Toffee Nut Crunch Latte (buttery toffee nut with sweet notes from toasted nuts, mixed with rich espresso and steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and crunchy toffee), and the Peppermint Mocha (chocolate and peppermint – where can you go wrong?)

This year, Starbucks Philippines is introducing the Wishing Star Dark Mocha drink, a heady mix of rich and dark chocolate, espresso, green tea whipped cream, and star-shaped crisps.

All holiday drinks are available hot, iced, or blended and go for P175 (tall), P190 (grande), and P205 (venti).

But what good is your drink without a nice sweet or savory accompaniment? Starbucks will be bringing back several old food item favorites as well

There’s the chocolate crepe cake (P180 for a slice, P1,440 for a whole cake), the chocolate chip overload cookie (P85), and the chicken fajita roll (P125).

New additions, meanwhile, include the blue velvet lamington (P85), the cookies and cream doughnut, and the pistachio crunch doughnut (P75 each).

Those with a sweet tooth won’t be disappointed, since 3 new cakes are joining the fray for the holidays.

There’s the Belgian chocolate cake (chocolate sponge layer cake with Belgian chocolate mousse), the white chocolate dream cake (choco chip cookie cake, butter cake, speculoos mousse, and white chocolate cream icing), and the cinnamon swirl cheesecake (cinnamon cheesecake topped with cream cheese frosting and cinnamon powder).

Savory snacks are aplenty this season. There’s the beef pot pie (P120), the roasted chicken and turkey on puglia bread (P175), holiday ham, egg white and parmesan on croissant bread (P175), and the tomato mozzarella panzerotti (P85).

New chocolate bars will also be available in store – the raisin pistachio chocolate bar and the cookies and cream chocolate bar (P145 each).

For those who want to make their drink themselves, Starbucks also has Christmas blend roasts available in-store. – Rappler.com