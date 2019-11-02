MANILA, Philippines – There's no denying the star of the Manam show: their super crispy sisig.

Ordered by almost every table at every branch, the famous sisig of Manam does the restaurant's concept justice: comfort Filipino food done with a twist.

It's sisig that’s creamy, savory, with a hint of citrus and spice, but also reinvented to be extra crispy with an addictive crunch.

How did Manam perfect this dish? We go behind-the-scenes at Manam's kitchen to learn the 3-minute, step-by-step process of Manam's House Crispy Sisig with the help of Chef Ernz, the executive chef of Manam. – Rappler.com