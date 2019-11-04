MANILA, Philippines – Philippine fastfood superchain Jollibee on Monday, November 4, announced new additions to their already hefty breakfast menu: the cheesy corned beef pie and cheesy bacon pie.

The two pies, which sell for P49 each, are a heady mix of Jollibee's familiar crispy pie crust stuffed with breakfast favorites (corned beef or bacon), and mixed with cheese and mashed potato.

The cheesy corned beef pie is available at all Jollibee breakfast stores nationwide while the cheesy bacon pie is available in select Jollibee breakfast stores in Luzon.

Will you be trying this new concoction? – Rappler.com