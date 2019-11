MANILA, Philippines – Bicol's biggest food chain, Bigg's Diner, has officially made it to Manila – and this time, they're calling it Biggs.

After 36 years of success in the Bicol region, the fast casual restaurant famous for its chicken, burgers, and ribs officially launched their first Manila branch at the lower ground of SM City Fairview on Friday, November 8, greeted by long lines of hungry fans both loyal and new.

Coming from a vast Bicol menu, Biggs had to streamline their Manila offerings, serving up just their main best-sellers for now.

Here's what you can expect from Biggs' first Metro Manila branch:

Bigg’s Chicken

Crispy Chicken (1 pc) - P99

Crispy Chicken (2 pc) - P195

Cajun Chicken (1 pc) - P129

Cajun Chicken (2 pc) - P215

Chicken and Kebab - P223

Chicken in a Box (6 pcs) - P593

Chicken in a Box (8 pcs) - P758

Bigg’s Burger

Classic Burger - P59

Cheesy Burger - P79

Bacon Cheese Burger - P99

Bigg’s Burger - P189

Bigg’s Supreme Burger - P208

Bigg’s Double Burger - P252

Tower Burger - P340

Add-Ons

French Fries - P55

Extreme Platter - P209

Happy and Fit Salad - P149

Nena’s Harvest Salad - P149

Power Veggies Salad - P149

Bigg’s Ribs

Southern Ribs (solo) - P329

Southern Ribs (sharing) - P599

Bigg’s Baby Back Ribs - P319

Classic Meals

Pork Cordon Bleu - P209

Pork Barbecue with Java Rice - P199

Salisbury Steak - P189

Louisana Fish Creole - P219

Tenderloin Tips - P189

Beef Salpicao - P189

Angus Pepper Beef - P189

Tuna Salpicao - P205

Bigg’s Pasta

Bigg’s Spaghetti - P79

Bigg’s Spaghetti with Chicken - P199

Bigg’s Deal (chicken, spaghetti, kebab) - P277

Bigg’s Carbonara - P85

Bigg’s Carbonara with Chicken - P189

Drinks

Cookies N’ Cream - P109

Mango Graham Shake - P129

Halo-Halo Supreme - P129

Who's hungry? – Rappler.com