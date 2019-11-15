MANILA, Philippines – One of the largest American-Chinese fast food chains is heading to its first Manila branch at SM Megamall, Pasig City soon, and we know your excited tastebuds can hardly wait for some of that orange chicken.

Aside from the best-selling Original Orange Chicken classic (wok-tossed crispy chicken coated in a sweet-tangy sauce,) they've got deets on the other dishes hungry diners can expect from Panda Express' Philippine menu.

Coming our way is Panda Express' Broccoli Beef, broccoli and beef tossed in a ginger-soy sauce, and the Beijing Beef, which mixes in bell peppers and onions with a sweet-tangy sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken will also be on the menu, which is a Szechwan-inspired dish made with chicken, peanuts, veggies, and chili peppers.

There's also their String Bean Chicken to get excited about – chicken breast, string beans, and onions wok-tossed in a ginger-soy sauce.

More chicken incoming – Panda Express will also have Asian Grilled Chicken, a grilled chicken thigh served with teriyaki sauce, as well as Mushroom Chicken, a medley of chicken, mushrooms, and zucchini, wok-tossed in a light ginger-soy sauce.

For the plant-based diners, don't worry, because Panda Express' gotchu with their sweet-spicy Eggplant Tofu, a vegetarian-friendly dish made of lightly-browned tofu, eggplant, and red bell peppers. – Rappler.com