MANILA, Philippines – Got a craving for Thai? For authentic Thai cuisine, there's no need to search so far – Mango Tree's here.

Located at Bonifacio Global City, Mango Tree's flagship branch not only boasts a bigger space and better Asian interiors compared to its 2018 look, but also an upgraded menu of new holiday additions, hailing from Thailand's 4 regions.

Are you more of a "purist" diner or an "adventurist" one? Mango Tree's upgraded menu is separated into two new categories, catering to those who like their dishes clean and classic, or foodies who prefer their meals with a twist.

Beginning Friday, November 22, Mango Tree will offer limited edition dishes just in time for the holidays, available until further notice. If you're on the hunt for Asian cuisine, why not give Thai a try?

Som Tum Platter (P690)

Mango Tree's Som Tum platter was a refreshing – and potentially very filling – start to the meal, if not shared among 2-3 friends (I'm all for eating alone, but I'd avoid doing so here... unless your budget is as big as their servings!)

It's an "appetizer," they say, but the dish begs to differ – the platter is loaded with the works: shrimp, squid, sweet pork strips, peanuts, egg omelette strips, and boiled eggs, on top of mixed, crunchy veggies and beside vermicelli noodles.

This palate-opener is a hodgepodge of meat and veggies, dressed in a light, lime juice dressing, so expect a half-satisfied tummy but a hunger for more.

Grilled US Pork Collar (P680)

As we inched our way to the main course, Mango Tree's US pork collar couldn't have come at a better time. The thinly-sliced tender pork was char-grilled in a light barbecue sauce, served with isanjimjaew sauce, a spicy Thai dipping sauce usually paired with smoked meats.

The dish wasn't so heavy, surprisingly, and thankfully, the pork didn't make anyone feel like they... pigged out. However, if you're looking something more filling, I suggest to pass on the pork.

Crispy Pad Thai (P550)

The main event? Of course, it's got to be the pad thai.

Mango Tree's "adventurist" version of the classic stir-fried noodle dish was genius, with a simple twist I didn't know I needed until first bite – thick rice noodles cooked super crispy, and definitely to die for.

It's got everything a good 'ol pad thai needs (and more) – scrambled egg, onions, shrimp, red onions, bean sprouts, nuts, chili pepper, tofu, and leeks, garnished with a slice of lime.

The pad thai sauce, with hints of fish sauce, vinegar, sugar, and tamarind paste, make for a subtly sweet yet tantalazingly tarty dish. We doused the noods with sauce and mixed well until every ingredient was included in our tarty party. Amazingly, the crisp-fried noodles stayed crunchy the whole time.

Panang Curry Beef Tenderloin (P750)

Still hungry? Check out the next dish (which isn't a holiday special but still worth checking out): Mango Tree's Panang Curry Beef Tenderloin.

Panang curry is a Thai-style spicy red curry that's thick and salty-sweet, with nutty undertones, so you can imagine how that would make a good partner to both beef tenderloin and a cup of hot rice.

You can have the panang curry with either chicken or mixed vegetables.

Vegan Thai Eggplant (P320)

Vegan need not mean bland, especially when you know how to cook veggies right.

Mango Tree's Vegan Thai Eggplant is simple in concept – I mean, it basically is just sliced eggplant hanging out in a light soy sauce – but it's the sauce that holds all the spice. Spot the spicy basil, fresh Thai chili peppers, and its seeds (where the most intense spice of a pepper is found) floating around!

Would recommend this for a healthy side dish to add to your grilled or stir-fried meals, or feel free to enjoy it on its own.

Tri-Colored Mango Sticky Rice (P320)

But really, what's a Thai restaurant without mango sticky rice?

Mango Tree's version features tri-colored sticky rice cups (white, blue, green), made of 3 flavors: coconut, blue pea, and pandan, respectively. Lathered on above is a sweet coconut cream sauce and sesame seeds, and on the side are fresh, ripe mangoes that taste as beautiful and vibrant as they look.

The 3 colors are pretty, but don't really bear a strong enough flavor to distinguish itself from the rest. Eaten with the coconut sauce, they all pretty much taste the same – but it doesn't mean they taste bad. It's a visual novelty, but the dessert tastes like your usual mango sticky rice. – Rappler.com

Mango Tree is located at 7th Ave. Bonifacio High Street Central, Bonifacio Global City. For more information, you can visit their official Facebook page.