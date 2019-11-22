MANILA, Philippines – Nutella is life, we know, so what more if it comes straight to you, in the form of an all-day breakfast truck?

The world-famous hazelnut spread Nutella is bringing the joy of breakfast to Filipinos this holiday season with the limited edition Nutella All Day Breakfast truck, revving its way to different bazaars around the Metro, including the Flair by Fifth Bazaar at Rockwell on November 22 to 23, and Santa's Attic at Ayala Feliz Mall on November 23 to 24.

What can Nutella nuts expect from the menu? Pancakes, waffles, croissants, fruits, Pan De Manila pandesal, and other traditional breads from around the world, customizable to your liking with Nutella as your breaky's main boo.

Wondering where the Nutella truck is headed to next? You can track its journey on Nutella's Instagram or Facebook pages. – Rappler.com