MANILA, Philippines – International coffee chain Starbucks opened its 400th branch in the Philippines on Monday, November 25 at the new wing of Estancia Mall in Capitol Commons, Pasig City.

Their 400th store is a beautiful Starbucks Reserve branch, which houses both the regular beverage bar and a special Reserve bar.

The Reserve bar gives customers a front row seat to the Reserve "coffee theater," where Global Coffee Masters can show you different brewing methods and recommend any of their exclusive beans and blends.

The wooden, modern interiors are familiar, yet upgraded to match Reserve's distinctly sophisticated, darker style. Comfortable lounge chairs surround the spacious layout, accentuated by warm, soft lighting.

Of course, what's a Starbucks branch without a wall of merch?

Starbucks' 400th store is located at the new wing of Estancia Mall, Capitols Commons, E. Capitol Drive, Drambo, Pasig, Metro Manila. It is open from 7 am to 12 mn. – Rappler.com