MANILA, Philippines – Following the release of Hawhaw Milk Candy, Butterball candy, and Chocnut flavors, dessert cafe The Lost Bread released yet another nostalgia-inducing soft-serve ice cream flavor: Nestle Chuckie.

The Lost Bread worked closely with the Nestle Chuckie team to recreate the chocolate drink's milky, chocolatey flavor into their ice cream.

Available in cup and cone for P95, the limited edition flavor is available starting Tuesday, December 3, at all The Lost Bread branches. Feel free to enjoy it with toppings, like milk and cookies, chocolate granola, and choco-caramel popcorn! – Rappler.com