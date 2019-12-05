MANILA, Philippines – Suckers for airplane food – specifically, AirAsia’s home brand Santan and T&Co – can now enjoy the airline's in-flight meals – on ground – at AirAsia’s first restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

On Monday, December 2, AirAsia launched Santan, after the Malay term for "coconut milk," a fast food restaurant that only serves the airline's signature meals.

On the menu are Santan's freshly-made Malaysian classics, such as nasi lemak, satay skewers, and beef rendang, as well as other Southeast Asian favorites like the Philippines' chicken inasal, Pineapple Fish Noodle from Cambodia, Vietnamese pho, and chicken rice, Chinese-Malaysian style. The menu includes new non-flight meals and dessert choices, too.

Guests can place their orders via electronic kiosks at the restaurant. An online delivery option is also available.

Coffee beans, tea, snacks, and packed nuts are also on display for purchase.

"We are very proud to extend what started out as an in-flight menu into new markets and reiterate our support for local and (Southeast Asian) producers, suppliers – apart from creating new job opportunities with affordable franchising," said general manager Catherine Goh, according to a CNN report.



"We have seen a significant appetite for our in-flight menu offerings beyond our flights across the region and this is our answer to that demand," she added.

According to Catherine, Santan will have 5 company-owned restaurants by the end of 2020, as well as 100 franchisee-operated restaurants around the globe within 3-5 years. – Rappler.com