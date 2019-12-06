MANILA, Philippines – Would you try a hummus shake? Not sure? Don’t worry, it’s not as weird as it sounds – it’s actually quite delicious.

The newest gluten and dairy-free drink of Medley Modern Mediterranean, a small resto located beside Fully Booked Bonifacio Global City, is a vegan's plant-based protein dream, made from hummus' star ingredient: chickpeas.

The hummus shake (P169-16oz) is blended until creamy, with just a little bit of texture, and after several sips, is actually very filling.

It also doesn't taste like hummus, contrary to your probable belief – it's sweet, just like an oat-banana breakfast smoothie, and it owes its dessert-like flavor to its natural sweeteners of banana, dates, and cinammon. There's also a nutty aftertaste, with slightly crunchy texture, thanks to the almonds.

Perfect for breakfast, as a mid-day snack, or pre-workout, this anti-inflammatory, gut-friendly drink is a good source of plant-based protein – and a guilt-free curb to one's sweet treat craving.

For more information, you can visit Medley Modern Mediterrenan's Instagram page. The restaurant is located on the ground floor of Fully Booked Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City. It is open from 10 am to 11 pm. – Rappler.com