MANILA, Philippines – The Moment Group's famed cookie brand Mo’ Cookies isn’t letting the holiday season pass without going for gold. Introducing: The new limited edition Mo' Salted Dark White Chocolate cookie.

Mo's new coatie (coated + cookie), features its OG Chocolate Chip cookie sporting a new look for the holidays: a dark chocolate-dipped exterior, drizzled with white chocolate, and then topped with a sprinkle of sea salt.

One cookie costs P170. Feel free to get them in a take-home box!

The Salted Dark White Chocolate cookie is available starting Thursday, December 5, at their Rockwell Powerplant shop and at The Mess Hall along Chino Roces Avenue. – Rappler.com