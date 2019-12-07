MANILA, Philippines – The long lines speak for themselves – CoCO's milk tea, fresh teas, and juices are crowd favorites, no doubt. But would you go loco for CoCo’s new iced coffee creations, too?

Taiwanese beverage brand CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice launched an exclusive drink series on Thursday, December 6, featuring 4 new iced coffee variants.

The CoCo Coffee, your usual iced coffee mixed with milk, costs P100 for the regular size, and P110 for the large.

Of course, you can also get your CoCo Coffee with Pearls at P110 for the regular size, and P120 for the large.

For the purists, CoCo Black Coffee is also available at P90 for the regular size and P100 for the large size.

If you'd prefer your coffee with CoCo's signature salty cream on top, have the Salty Cream CoCo Coffee at P110 for the regular size and P120 for the large.

The 4 iced coffee creations are exclusively available at CoCo's SM Mall of Asia branch as of now.

It is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm at the ground level of the main mall. – Rappler.com