MANILA, Philippines – The long wait is over, folks – Panda Express is finally in the Philippines.

The country's first Panda Express branch opens to the public on Thursday, December 12, at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City, and we know fans of the Chinese-American restaurant chain's Original Orange Chicken (and the rest of its tasty menu) have been ready for months.

Prep those tastebuds and empty those tummies, because here's what you can expect from Panda Express' first Manila branch – the complete menu, prices, and a sneak peek at their iconic dishes.

Meal menu: Customizable

Panda Express is known for its conveniently customizable serving sizes.

You can choose from 5 serving options and their starting prices: The Bowl (P195), which includes 1 entreé and 1 side, the Plate (P245), which includes 2 entreés and 1 side, and the Bigger Plate (P295), which includes 3 entreés and 1 side.

There's also a Kid's Meal (P180) option, which includes a junior entreé, junior side, and a 12oz drink and dessert. Dining as a fam? Panda Express' Family Feast (P1,200) size includes 3 large entreés, 2 large sides, and can feed 4 to 5 people.

Still hungry? Feel free to add an extra entreé, which costs P40. The kid's size costs P30, while the family feast size costs P130.

By the way, each meal comes with a free Panda Express fortune cookie!

The main attraction

The star of the Panda Express show remains: how can you go wrong with their Original Orange Chicken?

Served glistening and moist, Panda Express' Orange Chicken is crunchy in all the right places, but tender where it matters most: inside.

The crunchy chicken bites are generously coated in a sticky, sour-sweet citrus sauce that makes this classic what it is – delicious orange chicken.

Another favorite entrée on the menu is the Kung Pao Chicken, a wok-tossed dish of soft-to-the-bite chicken, zucchini, ginger, garlic, bell peppers, and a nutty soy sauce, finished off with a spicy Szechuan kick and some peanuts for added crunch.

Next up is the Asian Grilled Chicken, a simple dish of chicken fillet, grilled carefully until perfectly tender, and then served with a sweet-savory teriyaki glaze. You can have your chicken hand-cut into strips upon request.

Another crowd fave is the Broccoli Beef, a friendly mix of steamed broccoli (which are huge, by the way) and soft beef strips, wok-tossed in a light ginger-soy sauce. A+ for the crunchy brocc!

An entrée I was also very happy to see on the menu was the vegetarian-friendly Eggplant Tofu, a mix of sizable fried tofu chunks with hand-cut eggplant and crunchy bell peppers, coexisting in a sweet-savory soy sauce that surprises with a little spicy zing afterwards.

Other entrée choices include:

String Bean Chicken Breast

Mushroom Chicken (additional premium charge)

Beijing Beef

Shanghai Steak (additional premium charge)

Savory Shrimp

Black Pepper Chicken

Sides-seeing

Customers can opt for one side dish to go alongside their chosen entrée/s. Can't de-side? Get them half-and-half!

Chow Mein noodles

Mixed Vegetables (a steamed combo of carrots, cabbage, zucchini, and broccoli)

Fried Rice

White Steamed Rice

What else are on the menu?

Appetizers:

Chicken Egg Roll - P75

Veggie Spring Rolls x 2 - P75

Fried Cream Cheese Wontons x 3 - P75

Soup:

Hot and Sour - P45

Egg Drop - P45

Dessert

Mango Sago - P120

Coffee Jelly - P120

Crinkles x 2 - P25

Take-out? No problem

Entrées can be taken home in Panda Express boxes for P130 (small), P240 (medium), and P350 (large). Premium entrées cost an additional P40, P80, and P130, respectively.

Sides can also be brought home in medium (P120) and large (P175) sizes.

Everything on the Panda Express Philippine menu is freshly prepared each day, using fresh ingredients, without any MSG. Orange you excited? – Rappler.com