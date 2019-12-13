MANILA, Philippines – Modern Filipino fare restaurant Maharlika, located at the East Village of New York City, has shut down operations after 8 years of business.

According to an NY Eater report, the restaurant owned by Filipino restaurateurs Nicole Ponseca and Miguel Trinidad had a sign on its door announcing its closure, effective December 8. Ponseca reportedly said the decision to close down Maharlika was to “streamline operations.”

Maharlika also shared the news on Instagram, inviting diners to celebrate with them "one last time" on December 10.

"Drop by to run your fingers across your favorite chair, take a photo, or relive a memory or two. We’ll be there to say thank you and paalam, Maharlika," Maharlika said in the post.

Ponseca and Trinidad opened Maharlika in 2011 after its humble brunch pop-up origin. Through the years, it grew to be one of New York's top Filipino restaurants, serving Filipino-American fusion dishes, such as ube (purple yam) waffles with fried chicken, Eggs Benedict with Spam and calamansi hollandaise sauce, and uni palabok.

Other crowd favorites include the traditional bibingka topped with shredded coconut, salted egg, keso de bola, and guava jam; pancit bihon with prawns; kalderatang kambing; sisig; and crispy pata.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maharlika Filipino Moderno (@maharlikanyc) on Jun 18, 2019 at 8:32am PDT

Ponseca and Trinidad also own casual Filipino restaurant Jeepney, which is located nearby, and will still continue its operations and house some of Maharlika's well-known dishes. Jeepney is known for their "Kamayan Nights" – the traditional boodle fight dining experience.

Ponseca and Trinidad are the authors of the best-selling Filipino cookbook, I Am A Filipino, which was nominated for a James Beard award in March 2019, and mentioned in The New Yorker's list of Best Food Books of 2018. – Rappler.com

